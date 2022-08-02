The Manitowoc Company Appoints Jennifer L. Peterson as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, today announced that Jennifer L. Peterson, currently the Company’s Interim General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, has been appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary effective immediately.

“I am excited to have Jennifer take this key role for Manitowoc. I’ve worked closely with Jennifer for over four years, and her leadership and experience in leading the increasing demands from stakeholders on global legal, risk, and compliance programs makes her the ideal person to ensure our Company is positioned for long-term success in these areas,” commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Peterson joins the executive leadership team with more than 20 years of legal experience from both in-house and private practice. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Peterson served as Manitowoc’s Interim General Counsel and Assistant Secretary since May 2022, Vice President and Associate General Counsel since April 2021, and Associate General Counsel – Litigation and Product Safety since January 2018. She previously held in-house positions at Adient plc, Johnson Controls, and Journal Communications, Inc. Ms. Peterson has a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a B.A. in Public Communications from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005988/en/