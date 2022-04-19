The Manitowoc Company Schedules First-quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the conference call will also be available at the same location on the website.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 119-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

