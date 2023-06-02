The Manitowoc Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian P. Regan, and Senior Vice President Marketing and Investor Relations, Ion Warner, will present and host 1x1 investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Manitowoc’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 a.m. ET on June 21 and will be accessible through the conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com, and the Events & Presentations page of Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.manitowoc.com.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005366/en/