  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
16.18 USD   +9.18%
05:28pThe Manitowoc Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023
BU
05/25The Manitowoc Company to Present at Investor Conferences in June 2023
BU
05/08Citigroup Adjusts Manitowoc Price Target to $17 From $21, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Manitowoc Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023

06/02/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian P. Regan, and Senior Vice President Marketing and Investor Relations, Ion Warner, will present and host 1x1 investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Manitowoc’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 a.m. ET on June 21 and will be accessible through the conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com, and the Events & Presentations page of Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.manitowoc.com.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 100 M - -
Net income 2023 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,82 $
Average target price 17,85 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.56.66%521
PACCAR, INC.4.24%36 560
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.95%25 076
KOMATSU LTD.14.74%22 471
EPIROC AB (PUBL)2.03%20 517
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.86%19 563
