The Manitowoc Company to Present at Investor Conferences in June 2023

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that its management will participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:35 p.m. ET (2:35 p.m. CT)

Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT)

The presentations will be available by webcast on The Manitowoc Company website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the same location on the website.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

