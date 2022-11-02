Advanced search
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
9.000 USD   -4.56%
05:58pThe Manitowoc Company to present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022
BU
10/28Manitowoc : Montarent inks order for 15 Potain self-erecting cranes on day one of bauma 2022
PU
10/25Manitowoc : Grove launches GMK4070L at bauma 2022; expands market opportunities for four-axle all-terrain cranes
PU
The Manitowoc Company to present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

11/02/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Aaron H. Ravenscroft, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian P. Regan, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. CT. A link to the presentation material can be accessed from Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 992 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 332 M 332 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 83,9%
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.-49.27%332
PACCAR, INC.9.85%33 716
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-14.29%22 481
KOMATSU LTD.10.82%19 069
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.50%17 869
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-24.01%17 325