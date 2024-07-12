Bennetts Cranes has deployed the world's first Potain MR 309 luffing jib crane for the redevelopment of the 40 The Broadway office building in London, UK, meeting specific urban site requirements.

Earlier this year, Potain introduced the new MR 309 luffing jib tower crane to the global market. Now, Bennetts Cranes has deployed the world's first MR 309 crane for the redevelopment of the 40 The Broadway office building in Westminster, London. The central London location required a crane specifically suited for tight urban environments. A luffing jib tower crane was essential due to its ability to operate in confined spaces. The MR 309, with its 55 m jib, can be parked at a 9.5 m radius, making it the ideal choice, which no conventional luffing jib tower crane could match.

The MR 309 met several other key requirements for the project, including having no component weighing more than 10 t, which enabled it to be easily erected by another luffing jib tower crane on site. It also had the necessary lifting capacity of over 12 t to dismantle the other luffing jib tower crane used for its assembly. The crane's low moment force was crucial as it was bolted to a steel grillage on top of a core structure. Additionally, with limited power availability, the MR 309 crane's adjustable power supply, supported by the Power Control function, was essential.

Potain has a longstanding relationship with Bennetts Cranes, dating back to the 1990s, and over the years has supplied numerous tower cranes for the company's fleet. For the 40 The Broadway project, Potain collaborated closely with Bennetts Cranes to select the right model for the job and in mid-April, the MR 309 was erected with a 55.2 m jib and a 12.5 m tower. The crane is expected to remain on site for approximately 12 months.