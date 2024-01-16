Official THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC. press release

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, today announced that Ryan M. Gwillim has been elected to the Company’s board of directors effective immediately. Additionally, the Company announced an increase in the size of the Board from nine to ten directors.

Mr. Gwillim is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience in finance and law. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Brunswick Corporation, where he previously held successively senior positions including Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; Vice President, Investor Relations; Associate General Counsel International and Mergers and Acquisitions; Assistant General Counsel Corporate and Securities, International Counsel - EMEA; and Corporate Counsel. Prior to Brunswick, Mr. Gwillim was an Associate at Baker and McKenzie.

Mr. Gwillim holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, a Master of Science in Accounting, and a JD degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“The Manitowoc Board of Directors is very pleased to have Ryan join the Board. With his strong financial skills and qualifications, along with his extensive background in international mergers and acquisitions, Ryan will contribute greatly to our efforts to increase shareholder value,” said Kenneth W. Krueger, Chairman of Manitowoc’s Board of Directors.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

