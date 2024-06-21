  • Family-owned crane rental company Pater upgraded its beloved Grove GMK5095 all-terrain crane for a larger 150 t GMK5150XL and is already reaping the rewards.
  • The new crane got right to work, lifting 6 t concrete floor panels for a local community center in the Netherlands.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 09:40:07 UTC.