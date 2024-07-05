Manitowoc : French lifting giant FOSELEV adds seven new Grove cranes
July 05, 2024 at 04:30 am EDT
In its latest delivery from Manitowoc, FOSELEV received a range of three, four, and five-axle Grove cranes.
The company has been buying Grove cranes since 1995 and has over 100 in its 450-unit fleet.
Leading French crane rental company FOSELEV has added seven new Grove cranes. A combination of three, four, and five-axle Grove all-terrain cranes join over 100 other Grove cranes in one of Europe's largest rental fleets. The cranes are already hard at work, supporting FOSELEV in its work across construction, energy, and industrial projects.
FOSELEV selected these cranes for their compact footprints, easy transportation, long booms, and versatility to work across multiple industries. The company has used several of its new three-axle cranes to replace older two-axle units, immediately boosting its lifting capabilities towards the lower end of its fleet.
"Grove cranes are one of the foundations of our fleet; we enjoy using them, and we particularly like their variety of long booms and configurations. The cranes can easily put in 1,200 hours a year. The people we work with at Grove are fantastic, and we get excellent customer service. There are over 100 Grove cranes in our fleet, and we expect that number to continue growing," said Eric Stroppiana, operational director of the lifting, transport, and handling division at the FOSELEV Group.
