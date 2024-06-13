The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

IDEAS Conference

June 13, 2024

New York, NY

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. As a general matter, forward-looking statements are those focused upon anticipated events or trends, expectations and beliefs relating to matters that are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements typically containing words such as "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "estimates," and words of similar import. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. By their nature, forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future.

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied, please see the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, particularly those disclosed in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Any "forward-looking statements" in this presentation are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share ("Adjusted DEPS"), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted return on invested capital, and free cash flows are financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP numbers please see "Appendix - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." Manitowoc believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. Manitowoc believes excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance, and is more useful in assessing management performance.

2

Company Overview

• 2023 Revenue: $2.2B

MEAP

• 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1): $175M (7.9% of sales)

EURAF

30%

16%

2023 Adjusted ROIC(1): 11.2%

• 2023 Net Leverage Ratio(2): 1.9x

Global footprint

Strong brand loyalty

• Large installed base and growth of accretive aftermarket business

Sales by Geography(3)

AMERICAS

54%

MARKET LEADING PROVIDER OF LIFTING SOLUTIONS

_____________________

Source: Company filings

  1. Please refer to Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliations
  2. Calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA
  3. For the year-ended December 31, 2023

4

A Crane Renaissance in the Making…

Total Revenue ($M)

2004 - 2008

Avg Revenue: ~$2,400

$4,000

2010 - 2013

$3,000

Avg Revenue: ~$2,200

2020 - 2023

2017 - 2019

Avg Revenue: ~$1,850

Avg Revenue: ~$1,700

$2,000

$1,000

$0

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Global Investments in

Energy Generation and

Distribution

U.S. Infrastructure Bill &

CHIPS Investments

European Housing

Market Demand

Higher Commodity

Prices

Saudi Vision 2030

Aging Crane Fleets

Need Refresh

DEMAND HAS BEEN RELATIVELY FLAT FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS, ADJUSTING FOR INFLATION

5

Manitowoc's Evolution Since 2016

2016

2020

Became a standalone

COVID-19 pandemic - good

crane Company

stress test

Introduced Four

Breakthrough Initiatives

2022

Acquired Honnen Equipment's crane assets; opened Spain service location

2019

2021

2023

Refinanced debt

Acquired Aspen Equipment &

Opened Denver, Kansas City,

H&E crane business

MO, Aiken, SC, and Lima,

Peru distribution and service

branch locations

CAPITALIZE ON AFTERMARKET CREATED BY OUR INSTALLED BASE

6

Growing Aftermarket Business

  • Parts & Service
  • Rent-to-Own(RPO)
  • Rentals
  • Used sales
  • Crane remanufacturing
  • Training services
  • Digital solutions

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

TTM Aftermarket Revenue ($M)

$613

$545

$449

$366

$382

$405

$403

$376

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

TARGETING AFTERMARKET MID-SINGLE DIGIT CAGR

7

Driving Shareholder Value

GROWING AFTERMARKET INCREASES MARGINS AND REDUCES CYCLICALITY

_____________________

(1) Please refer to Appendix

8

Building Momentum on Breakthrough Initiatives

Aspirational Targets

Grow EU

Grow our

Expand

Leverage

$3.0B Revenue

Tower

Belt & Road

Aftermarket

All-Terrain

$1.0B Non-new machine sales

Crane

Presence

Crane NPD

in North

Rental &

(Middle

to Grow

12% Adjusted EBITDA

America

Aftermarket

East focus)

Aftermarket

15% Adjusted ROIC(1)

THE MANITOWOC WAY

Megatrends

Infrastructure

Electrification

Fleet Renewal

Strong Commodity

Investments

Prices

POSITIONING THE COMPANY TO CAPTURE GREATER AFTERMARKET

_____________________

(1) Adjusted ROIC is defined as adjusted net operating profit after taxes divided by total assets less cash, non-interest-bearing debt, and income taxes

9

Expand Aftermarket in North America

Rental Fleet

Services

Full-Service

Capabilities

Parts Sales

Remanufacturing and Used Sales

Retail Sales

2021 - 2023 Progress

  • Acquired H&E Crane business (MGX) and Aspen Equipment in 2021
  • Added 3 new branch locations
  • Grew service technician headcount from 31 to 194
  • Launched QuickStart training program to accelerate development of revenue- producing service techs

$180M INVESTMENT IN ACQUISITIONS GENERATING >$30M OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

10

