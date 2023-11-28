The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a provider of engineered lifting solutions. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes. Its segments include the Americas, Europe and Africa (EURAF) and the Middle East and Asia Pacific (MEAP). Its crane products are used in various applications throughout the world, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, infrastructure, such as road, bridge and airport construction, as well as commercial and residential construction. It designs, manufactures and distributes a diversified line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, sold under the Manitowoc brand name, a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, sold under the Potain brand name, and a line of mobile hydraulic cranes, sold under the Grove, Shuttlelift and National Crane brand names.