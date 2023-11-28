  • Mining company Newmont purchased the landmark crane, which is also the largest rough-terrain crane from Grove.
  • In addition, Paterson Simons received two awards from Manitowoc, one for the first GRT9165 sale in Africa, and the other for its long-standing partnership with the company.

