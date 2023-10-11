- Maxim Crane Works is working with Manitowoc's EnCore service team to remanufacture 14 Manitowoc 2250 crawler cranes in its fleet.
- The company sees the project as an ideal, cost-effective way to continue serving the 300 USt crawler crane rental market.
- A variety of economic factors are driving growth in the 300 USt weight class, including data center construction, infrastructure work, petrochemical operations, and more.
