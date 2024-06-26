Grove GRT765 and GRT780 were presented to customers at the Manitowoc Crane Days event. Deliveries are set for later this year.

Better reach and strength are combined with the latest productivity innovations and design for the ultimate jobsite performance.

Manitowoc has launched two new Grove rough-terrain cranes that offer best-in-class boom length and strength to set new standards for the 65 USt and 80 USt classes. The GRT765 and GRT780 also deliver improved operator comfort and easier servicing inside a compact design package. Deliveries of the first units will begin in the second half of 2024, and the new models were presented in the iron for the first time to dealers and customers at Manitowoc's Crane Days event in Shady Grove, Pa., U.S., this past May.

John Bair, product manager for rough-terrain cranes at Manitowoc, said:

"Customers will immediately notice the significant improvements in reach and strength, but we've also packed a lot of other benefits into these new models. The operators will love the comfort of our new, wider cab as well as the expanded CCS display. We've also added the latest productivity and fleet management technology with our MAXbase variable outrigger positioning system and the Grove CONNECT telematics platform. Not to mention we packed all of this into a very compact and lightweight package, which makes this crane very easy to transport, as well as maneuver around busy jobsites."