UK-based lifting and equipment provider Southern Cranes has ordered 10 Grove all-terrain cranes, including GMK5150XL, GMK5250XL-1, and GMK3060L-1 all-terrain models.

The first GMK5250XL-1 has already been delivered and the complete order will be fulfilled by midyear.

The new cranes are all three- and five-axle units, and form part of the company's wider fleet modernization and diversification strategy.

Southern Cranes is already very familiar with the GMK5250XL-1, having been the first in the UK to receive this model. The GMK5150XL is a new addition to the fleet and will bring increased work opportunities to the company. The GMK3060L-1 is also a new model for Southern Cranes which will serve alongside several existing GMK3060 cranes in the fleet.

"Our GMK5250XL-1 has been an excellent performer, and it's perfect for tower crane erection. The operator loves it and refuses to work with anything else. Adding another 250 t machine will open up new opportunities for us. Elsewhere, we are in the process of replacing our older 90 t machines and want to explore bigger options; the GMK5150XL is a great fit. It will help us increase our utilization. We're looking forward to receiving the GMK3060L-1 cranes, too. We know the GMK3060 well, but with the new model, we get a much longer boom in a compact footprint - it's only 200 mm wider and 600 mm longer than the footprint of an equivalent 40 t crane," said Kelvin Prince, director of Southern Cranes.

The cranes were ordered with full spec and a huge array of extras, including the optional MAXbase™ variable outrigger positioning function. Located in the south of the UK, Southern Cranes is a leading provider of lifting solutions and material handling equipment. In recent years, the company invested significantly to diversify its equipment range, incorporating many roto telehandlers, track carriers, spider cranes, and more into its extensive fleet of mobile cranes and access equipment. "We offer clients a 'one-stop-shop' service for all their lifting equipment," Prince explained.

The 150 t capacity GMK5150XL features a 7-section, MEGAFORM® boom with unbeatable strength. Its load charts in taxi configuration are best-in-class, ensuring easy roadability and transport savings for owners. Taxi configurations start from just 1 t of counterweight and for configurations of 12 t per axle, the GMK5150XL can carry up to 10.2 t of counterweight. There is also a configuration of 16.5 t per axle, which is relevant for the UK and makes it possible to drive the crane with an outstanding 30.9 t of counterweight.