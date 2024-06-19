Manitowoc : Tall order Grove GMK5250XL 1 called in for high rise project in downtown Amsterdam
June 19, 2024 at 03:40 am EDT
Dutch transportation and lifting company Gaffert assigned its new GMK5250XL-1 all-terrain crane to an office development in Amsterdam to lift technical items needed for the building's elevator fire safety system.
The job lasted two days due to space limitations but was completed seamlessly thanks to the crane's control and precision.
