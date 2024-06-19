The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a provider of engineered lifting solutions. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names. Its segments include Americas segment, Europe and Africa (EURAF) segment and Middle East and Asia Pacific (MEAP) segment. The Americas segment includes the North America and South America continents. The EURAF segment includes the Europe and Africa continents, excluding the Middle East region. The MEAP segment includes the Asia and Australia continents and the Middle East region. Its crane products are used in a variety of applications throughout the world, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, and infrastructure.

