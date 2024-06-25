  • Palumbo Heavy Lift sent its new Grove GMK5250XL-1 plus its GMK7450 to remove masts on a Perini Navi superyacht in Naples, Italy.
  • The company particularly appreciated the GMK5250XL-1's long 78.5 m main boom, which helped the team complete the complex lifting work within a day.

