Manitowoc : Two Grove cranes from Palumbo Heavy Lift team up for spectacular tandem lifts in Naples
June 25, 2024 at 05:59 am EDT
Share
Palumbo Heavy Lift sent its new Grove GMK5250XL-1 plus its GMK7450 to remove masts on a Perini Navi superyacht in Naples, Italy.
The company particularly appreciated the GMK5250XL-1's long 78.5 m main boom, which helped the team complete the complex lifting work within a day.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on
25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 June 2024 09:58:05 UTC.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a provider of engineered lifting solutions. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names. Its segments include Americas segment, Europe and Africa (EURAF) segment and Middle East and Asia Pacific (MEAP) segment. The Americas segment includes the North America and South America continents. The EURAF segment includes the Europe and Africa continents, excluding the Middle East region. The MEAP segment includes the Asia and Australia continents and the Middle East region. Its crane products are used in a variety of applications throughout the world, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, and infrastructure.