Between April 23-26, visitors to Manitowoc's stand (C-10) at M&T Expo in São Paulo will discover the company's latest investments to expand and enhance customer support in Latin America.

Successful models in Brazil, such as the Grove GMK6400-1 and a refurbished GMK5250L-1, will be on display.

Visitors will also get a close look at the MLC165 crawler crane simulator, one of the most advanced simulators in the lifting industry.

Manitowoc has exciting updates for visitors at this year's M&T Expo, the largest construction and mining equipment trade show in Latin America. The company recently inaugurated its new training center in São Paulo, doubling its capacity and increasing the number of crane simulators on-site after extensive renovations. One of these simulators, showcasing an MLC165 crawler crane, is considered one of the most advanced in the lifting industry and will be on display at Booth C-10 at M&T Expo in São Paulo.

Furthermore, Manitowoc's EnCORE team is celebrating the delivery of a Manitowoc 4600 crawler crane after a complete remanufacturing process, preparing it for work on the construction of the Angra 3 nuclear power plant, in Brazil. The crane, originally purchased by the state-owned Electronuclear in 1982, suffered extensive corrosion damage over years of disuse at the nuclear complex.