The new Potain MDLT 1109 top-slewing crane addresses the needs of large-scale infrastructure projects in Europe with a 40 t maximum capacity and 11.1 t capacity at 80 m maximum reach.

It builds on the success of the former MD 1100 with a more compact footprint, easier transportation, and more efficient assembly.

The MDLT 1109 also includes the latest Potain technology including the P+ load curve, Potain CCS (Crane Control System), Potain CONNECT telematics, and Cab-IN internal mast operator lift.

Leading crane manufacturer Manitowoc has introduced the MDLT 1109, the largest and most advanced Potain tower crane designed specifically for the European market. Manufactured primarily at the Manitowoc factory in Moulins, France, this innovative crane combines exceptional lifting capacity with compact transport dimensions and a streamlined erection process.

The Potain MDLT 1109 top-slewing crane addresses the rising demand in Europe for larger capacity cranes due to the increasing use of heavier prefabricated elements in construction, a trend which speeds up project schedules. Its new compact design also meets modern needs for easy transport and erection.

With a maximum capacity of 40 t and an impressive lifting capacity of 11.1 t at a maximum reach of 80 m, the MDLT 1109 is perfectly suited for demanding, large-scale construction projects, such as nuclear plants, bridges, and other major infrastructure developments. Its light weight and flexible configuration enable erection in complex environments, including on dams and viaducts and in shipyards.

Building on the legacy of the highly successful MD 1100, the MDLT 1109 inherits its strength and reliability with significant updates based on Manitowoc's Voice of the Customer process. Key advancements include the use of the 2.45 m K850 mast family which offers a smaller footprint than the 4 m mast available on the former MD 1100. This translates to easier transport in fewer trucks and faster, more efficient assembly. The crane is also available with two different lifting hoists, the 150 HPLTM 100 or the 270 LVF GH Optima.