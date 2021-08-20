Marcus : Coralville Hotel & Conference Center Reflagged Under the Hyatt Regency Brand

The 286-key Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center becomes the first Hyatt Regency hotel in the state of Iowa

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), announced that the Coralville Hotel & Conference Center has been reflagged as the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, making it the first Hyatt Regency in the state of Iowa. The company assumed management of the newly flagged property on August 18, 2021.

To offer guests the elevated experience and amenities for which the Hyatt Regency brand is known, the hotel, which is owned by the City of Coralville, will undergo a phased renovation to include refreshed guestrooms and a new restaurant and bar concept to appeal to both travelers and local guests.

Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center is situated in the heart of the Iowa River Landing, a 180-acre mixed-use development featuring more than 330,000 square feet of retail, office, residential and entertainment spaces. The spacious hotel is just three miles from the University of Iowa, one of the best public universities in the country, and is near many of the area’s exciting attractions, including Xtream Arena, Kinnick Stadium, Carver Hawkeye Arena, Hancher Auditorium, the Iowa Children’s Museum and the Amana Colonies.

“We are excited to introduce the first Hyatt Regency hotel to the great state of Iowa,” said Matt Traetow, general manager of Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. “Hyatt Regency hotels are known for their spirited culinary experiences, innovative technology-forward options to connect and collaborate, and inviting spaces to work, engage or relax. Moreover, the City of Coralville has done a tremendous job of creating a vibrant community gateway at the Iowa River Landing for visitors and locals alike. Whether our guests are visiting to cheer on the Hawkeyes, attend a conference, have a night on the town or explore the many gems Eastern Iowa has to offer, our goal is to ensure each and every individual that walks through our doors has a memorable stay.”

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center features 286 guestrooms and suites with marble baths and scenic views of the Iowa River. The property’s planned renovations will include restyled guestrooms to match the Hyatt Regency brand’s intuitively designed, modern concept that creates comfortable rooms complete with regionally inspired artwork and residential features such as dedicated work spaces.

Dining

The hotel is currently home to Edgewater Grille where guests can enjoy breakfast options, lunch specials and a welcoming dinner experience. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center’s renovations will include a new bar and restaurant concept that will offer guests a place to gather and enjoy locally sourced, seasonal menus.

Meetings & Events

Featuring 57,588 square feet of state-of-the-art flexible meeting and convention space, the property’s exhibit hall hosts the area’s largest meeting space with a capacity of up to 3,000 people. This is in addition to its two elegant ballrooms, 20 flexible breakout meeting spaces and outdoor terrace. All event spaces offer natural light and stunning views overlooking the property’s water features and walking trails.

Fitness & Relaxation Areas

At Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, guests will have direct access to the six-mile local walking trails in addition to a boardwalk that leads around a pond for added relaxation. The hotel also offers a 24/7 fully equipped fitness center as well as an indoor heated pool and Whirlpool sauna for guests to enjoy throughout their stay.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center guests and World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, from August 19, 2021 to November 19, 2021, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

Terms & Conditions

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

With the addition of Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes premier food and beverage brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,091 screens at 88 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 210 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward Looking Statements

