Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced the appointment of Tiffany Leadbetter Donato as its first chief investment officer. A proven hotel investment and asset management executive, Donato will oversee all transactional activities designed to fuel growth, including acquisitions, co-investments, and new third-party management contracts.

Tiffany Leadbetter Donato, chief investment officer at Marcus Hotels & Resorts (Photo: Business Wire)

Donato brings over 25 years of experience leading complex transactions within the lodging industry, spanning multiple geographies, diverse market dynamics, and deal types. The majority of her career has been with Hyatt Hotels Corporation and its subsidiaries where she most recently served as senior vice president of capital strategy and real estate. In this role, she led strategic real estate transactions supporting Hyatt’s substantial asset recycling and capital redeployment initiatives, which included more than $14 billion in transaction volume over the past 15 years. Donato previously served in increasingly senior roles within the Hyatt family of companies responsible for corporate transactions, acquisitions and development, and portfolio management.

“Tiffany is a proven leader with an impressive track record of success,” said Michael R. Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Her extensive experience will be a strategic asset as we actively pursue growth opportunities of both owned and third-party managed hotels and resorts. With more than 60 years of hotel management expertise and an exceptional leadership team, Marcus Hotels & Resorts is well positioned to continue offering extraordinary guest experiences while increasing the value and profitability of our portfolio.”

Donato holds a bachelor’s degree in real estate finance from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and an MBA from The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. In addition to her career achievements, Donato was an original member of the Women’s Lodging Investment Industry Network and was a senior executive mentor for Women@Hyatt. She was also recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the “Top 40 under 40” young executives.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,027 screens at 82 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

