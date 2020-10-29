Marcus : The Pfister Hotel, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, and The Garland Named Top Hotels and Resorts by Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that four of its owned and/or managed properties were again recognized as top hotels in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Pfister Hotel, located in Milwaukee, was recognized as the #8 Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. More than 125 years old, the iconic hotel is known for its gracious service, timeless elegance, and the finest in exceptional hospitality. As Milwaukee’s distinguished luxury hotel, The Pfister has created many exceptional programs, including an internationally recognized Artist-in-Residence program now in its 12th year, Pfister “Narrator” program that chronicles the daily life and spirit of the hotel, and its cherished Afternoon Tea, featuring its very own Tea Butler. The Pfister is also home to the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world. This is the fourth consecutive year the property has been named a Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, located in Milwaukee, and reopening on November 5, 2020, was recognized as the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Just over one year old, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel opened its doors in 2019 to wide acclaim. Shortly after opening, Saint Kate was named Top 10 Best New Hotel by USA Today. Saint Kate celebrates all forms of expression and the entire creative process. Guests will find four gallery spaces filled with contemporary art and an 80-seat black box theatre with regularly programmed events. Food and beverage are a feature with two bars including Giggly, Milwaukee’s only Champagne Bar, and three restaurants featuring The Dark Room, an intimate indulgence not to be missed. Each carefully crafted guestroom features the work of multiple artist collaborators from Milwaukee. Alternatively, guests may select a Canvas Room as a fully immersive art experience where a percentage of each night’s charge for the room is donated to support art organizations throughout the city. Marcus Hotels & Resorts created Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel for travelers looking for an experience to remember.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, located in Lake Geneva, Wis., was recognized as the #20 Top Resorts in the Midwest and West by readers and the only Wisconsin resort to make the list. This all-seasons premier resort is situated on 1,300 acres in the beautiful woodlands of Lake Geneva. The resort features a variety of lodging options for a unique getaway, including 355 gorgeous guestrooms and 29 luxury villas offering spacious living areas, full kitchens, and furnished outdoor seating areas. This award-winning Midwest resort is known for its two championship golf courses in the summer and Mountain Top downhill ski hill in the winter, as well as its full-service WELL Spa & Salon and an array of fine dining options. This is the fourth consecutive year the property has been named a Top Resort in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

The Garland, located in North Hollywood, Calif., was recognized by readers as the #14 Top Hotel in Los Angeles. Built in 1970 by Hollywood actress Beverly Garland and her husband, real estate developer Fillmore Crank, this sophisticated boutique hotel allows guests to relax and unwind in a secluded urban paradise that is only minutes from the excitement and thrills of LA. Managed by Marcus Hotels & Resorts and now owned by the second generation of the Crank family and under the direction of the youngest son, James Crank, the glamorous hotel was recently reimagined and renovated with fashionable décor, a stylish restaurant showcasing the diversity of LA’s food scene and newly manicured outdoor spaces on seven tree-shaded acres. This is the sixth consecutive year the re-positioned hotel has been named a Top Hotel in LA by Condé Nast Traveler readers since its rebirth in 2015.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of the publication.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development, and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill, and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

