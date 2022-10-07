Seven Marcus Hotels & Resorts Properties Recognized with the Prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, The Pfister Hotel, Skirvin Hilton, Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, The Garland, and Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh Named Top Hotels and Resorts

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), announced today that seven of its owned and/or managed properties have been recognized as top hotels and resorts by the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We are thrilled that the judicious readers of Condé Nast Traveler recognized seven of our properties as being among the very best of the best,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “This year’s list includes the largest number of Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties in our history. This is testament to the commitment across our portfolio to the highest standards of excellence. As travel preferences evolve and change, Marcus Hotels & Resorts continuously provides our guests with enriching and authentic amenities, experiences and hospitality. We thank the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continued support as they explore and enjoy our properties across the country, and offer our huge congratulations to our outstanding associates who everyday work to make even ordinary days for our guests extraordinary.”

The Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties that were recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers as top hotels and resorts in their respective categories are:

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was recognized as the #2 Top Resort in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. This all-seasons premier resort is the ideal Midwest vacation destination. Situated on 1,300 acres in the beautiful woodlands of Lake Geneva, the resort features two championship golf courses, Mountain Top downhill ski hill, full-service WELL Spa & Salon and a wide array of fine dining options. This is the sixth consecutive year this property has been named a Top Resort by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

readers. Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, one of the country’s most immersive and inviting arts hotel experiences, was honored as the #10 Top Hotel in the Midwest and #1 hotel in Milwaukee. This is the third consecutive year that the property, which opened in 2019, has been named a Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. The hotel broadly celebrates the arts in its many forms with multiple gallery and exhibition spaces, nightly live music and programmed events, and unique culinary experiences awaiting guests inside.

readers. The hotel broadly celebrates the arts in its many forms with multiple gallery and exhibition spaces, nightly live music and programmed events, and unique culinary experiences awaiting guests inside. Milwaukee’s distinguished luxury hotel, The Pfister Hotel was recognized as the #15 Top Hotel in the Midwest. This is the sixth consecutive year the 127-year-old, iconic property has been named a Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

readers. For the third time since being redeveloped in 2015, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh was recognized as the #2 Top Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic. Located in the nearly 120-year-old historic James H. Reed building, the property is situated in the center of downtown Pittsburgh near the Cultural District’s many art galleries, restaurants, and retail shops.

The Garland, in North Hollywood, California, was recognized as the #15 Top Hotel in Los Angeles. Built in 1970 by Hollywood actress Beverly Garland and her husband, real estate developer Fillmore Crank, this sophisticated boutique hotel allows guests to relax and unwind in a secluded urban paradise that is only minutes from the excitement and thrills of LA. This is the seventh year the hotel has been named a Top Hotel in LA by Condé Nast Traveler readers since its rebirth in 2015.

readers since its rebirth in 2015. Skirvin Hilton was named the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest, marking the second consecutive year it has been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers. This contemporary-classic hotel has a rich history in Oklahoma City stretching back to 1911. At the epicenter of Oklahoma City’s vibrant culture, guests can experience many of the city’s biggest attractions.

readers. This contemporary-classic hotel has a rich history in Oklahoma City stretching back to 1911. At the epicenter of Oklahoma City’s vibrant culture, guests can experience many of the city’s biggest attractions. A Lincoln, Nebraska landmark, Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker was honored as the #7 Top Hotel in the Midwest. This is the second year the property was recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Just minutes away from the historic Haymarket District, this beautiful hotel has been serving Nebraska's capital city for nearly 90 years and offers guests unique, popular and fun experiences.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue.

To learn more about Marcus Hotels & Resorts and its properties, please visit https://www.marcushotels.com/.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes premier food and beverage brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

