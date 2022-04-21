Log in
    MCS   US5663301068

THE MARCUS CORPORATION

(MCS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
17.20 USD   -1.04%
07:46aThe Marcus Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Release Date and Conference Call
BU
03/28Marcus Hotels & Resorts Appoints Chris Schaefer as Vice President of Food and Beverage
BU
03/09The Marcus Corporation Promotes Steve Martin to Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
The Marcus Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Release Date and Conference Call

04/21/2022 | 07:46am EDT
The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 prior to the stock market open on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-646-904-5544 and entering the passcode 525464. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 12, 2022, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering passcode 580220. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.

About The Marcus Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 657 M - -
Net income 2022 1,66 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 430x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 542 M 542 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 925
Free-Float 75,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,20 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Marcus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas A. Neis Chief Financial, Executive VP & Accounting Officer
Steve H. Marcus Chairman
Kim M. Lueck Chief Information Officer
Timothy E. Hoeksema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MARCUS CORPORATION-3.70%542
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-36.25%8 961
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-17.44%4 441
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.5.34%2 058
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-2.50%1 731
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-3.47%1 549