Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Marcus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCS   US5663301068

THE MARCUS CORPORATION

(MCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Marcus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Full Year Results Release Date and Conference Call

02/17/2022 | 03:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and full year prior to the stock market open on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-646-904-5544 and entering the passcode 590963. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 10, 2022, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering passcode 065956. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in 10 states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE MARCUS CORPORATION
03:46pThe Marcus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Full Year Results Relea..
BU
01/19Marcus Theatres Partners With MetaMedia
MT
01/19Metamedia partners with fourth largest u.s. theatre circuit marcus theatres®
PR
2021AMC Leads Movie Theater Stocks Higher Ahead of New Year's Weekend
MT
2021Marcus Hotels & Resorts Forms Joint Venture with Searchlight Capital Partners to Grow P..
AQ
2021Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Searchlight Capital Partners Buy Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsbur..
MT
2021Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Forms Joint Venture with Searchlight Capital Partners to Grow ..
BU
2021MARCUS THEATRES ANNOUNCES SUPERHERO : No Way Home'; Biggest Advance Ticket Sales since 'A..
AQ
2021MARCUS REPORTS BIGGEST ADVANCE TICKE : No Way Home'
MT
2021MARCUS THEATRES® ANNOUNCES SUPERHERO : No Way Home”
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MARCUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 441 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 680
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Marcus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,77 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Marcus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas A. Neis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve H. Marcus Chairman
Kim M. Lueck Chief Information Officer
Timothy E. Hoeksema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MARCUS CORPORATION5.10%590
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-27.68%10 110
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.75%5 003
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.13.21%2 140
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV2.46%1 720
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED0.14%1 712