Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Marcus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCS   US5663301068

THE MARCUS CORPORATION

(MCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:10:03 2023-03-01 pm EST
15.85 USD   -1.49%
01:47pThe Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:38aAustin M. Ramirez Elected to The Marcus Corporation Board of Directors
BU
02/16The Marcus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2022 Release Date and Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/01/2023 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Directors of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid March 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2023.

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.045 per share on the Class B common stock. The dividend on the Class B common stock, which is not publicly traded, will also be paid March 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2023.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,053 screens at 84 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE MARCUS CORPORATION
01:47pThe Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:38aAustin M. Ramirez Elected to The Marcus Corporation Board of Directors
BU
02/16The Marcus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2022 Release Date ..
BU
02/07Steve Bunnell Joins Marcus Theatres March 6 as the New Executive Vice President of Cont..
BU
01/17Experienced Restaurateur John Wise Joins Marcus Hotels & Resorts as Vice President of F..
BU
01/03Box Office Recovery Taking Longer Than Expected, But Moving in Right Direction, Analyst..
MT
01/03B. Riley Trims Marcus' Price Target to $24 From $25, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
2022Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces Sale of Skirvin Hilton
AQ
2022Marcus Hotels & Resorts Issues Statement Correcting Incorrect Public Reports about Sale..
AQ
2022Marcus Hotels & Resorts Sells Skirvin Hilton for $36.8 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MARCUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 670 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,94 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -63,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 507 M 507 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 925
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Marcus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,09 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Marcus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chad M. Paris Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Marcus Chairman
Kim M. Lueck Chief Information Officer
Timothy E. Hoeksema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MARCUS CORPORATION11.81%507
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.43%4 249
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.75.43%3 696
PVR LIMITED-11.74%1 800
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.57.16%1 613
EVT LIMITED2.83%1 426