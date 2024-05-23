Directors of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid June 26, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2024.

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.064 per share on the Class B common stock. The dividend on the Class B common stock, which is not publicly traded, will also be paid June 26, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2024.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 993 screens at 79 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

