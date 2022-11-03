The Marcus Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Marcus Theatres Outperformed Their Respective Industries; Hotel Division Exceeds 2019 Pre-Pandemic Results; Quarterly Dividend Announced

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today reported results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended September 29, 2022. The Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

“Our results during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were a significant improvement compared to the prior year period with both divisions again outperforming their respective industries and generating positive cash flow from operations,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “Our overall performance was driven by strong results from Marcus Hotels & Resorts, which reported higher revenues and operating income during the quarter than during the pre-pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2019. This not only highlights the strength of the recovery in our hotels and resorts division but underscores the value of our diversified business model. As expected, Marcus Theatres was impacted by a lighter film slate during the quarter; however, customers continued to show their desire to come out to the movies for several films that delivered great performances. We are excited about the quality of new films releasing in the coming months, with anticipation building for the debut of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to Avatar, the highest grossing film of all time.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $183.7 million, a 25.9% increase from total revenues of $145.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $8.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to operating income of $6.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $3.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $1.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2021.

Net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $0.10 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $0.06 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million for the prior year quarter.

On November 2, 2022, the Board of Directors of The Marcus Corporation declared a regular quarter cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, to be paid December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2022. The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.045 per share of Class B common stock, to be paid December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2022.

First Three Quarters Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Total revenues for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 were $514.4 million, a 77.9% increase from total revenues of $289.2 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $11.0 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022, compared to operating loss of $55.5 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021.

Net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $2.7 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022, compared to net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $49.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2021.

Net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $0.09 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022, compared to net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $1.66 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $68.5 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects an adjustment made by the company to eliminate the impact of noncash impairment charges and the favorable impact of a nonrecurring state government grant during the first three quarters of fiscal 2021.

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts reported increased revenue and operating income in the third quarter and first three quarters of fiscal 2022 compared to the same prior year periods, with continued improvements in occupancy and average daily rate contributing to the sixth straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased at seven of eight company-owned properties during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the prior year quarter and increased at all company-owned properties during the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The division again outperformed both the industry and its competitive sets during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 by 1.8 and 1.4 percentage points, respectively.

“Overall hotel occupancy has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, with division revenue exceeding the same pre-pandemic period in 2019 by 9 percent,” said Michael R. Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Our results have been near or above pre-pandemic levels for a second consecutive quarter driven primarily by strong leisure demand and supported by increasing group bookings and business travel. As we look forward, our award-winning properties are well positioned to continue delighting guests with the latest amenities and highest standards of service thanks to continuous investments in both our assets and our associates.”

The leisure travel market remains strong, particularly on the weekends, with customers combining business trips with extended weekend leisure stays. Group and business travel continues to increase as more employees return to the office and organizations host more training events, meetings and conferences. Although group business remains behind prior years, group booking pace increased during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to 95 percent of pre-pandemic third quarter fiscal 2019 booking pace. Increases in corporate group, social event and wedding bookings also helped drive increased food and beverage revenue in the quarter.

In October, seven Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties were recognized with the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. This year’s list included the largest number of Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties in history. Grand Geneva® Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin ranked as the #2 Top Resort in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Saint Kate® – The Arts Hotel and The Pfister® Hotel in Milwaukee along with Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker in Lincoln, Nebraska and Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City were honored as Top Hotels in the Midwest. Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh was recognized as the #2 Top Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic and The Garland in North Hollywood, California was recognized as a Top Hotel in Los Angeles.

Marcus Theatres®

Revenue for Marcus Theatres improved significantly in the third quarter and first three quarters of fiscal 2022 compared to the same periods of fiscal 2021. Despite a softer late-summer film slate, audiences continued to show their preference for moviegoing with great theatrical performances from Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, Elvis and an extended theatrical run from high-flying Top Gun: Maverick.

For the fifth straight quarter, Marcus Theatres reported positive Adjusted EBITDA driven by a 28 percent increase in attendance compared to the prior year period. Comparing admission revenues to pre-pandemic 2019 results, Marcus Theatres again outperformed the industry by 3.0 percentage points during the third quarter and 3.3 percentage points during the first three quarters of fiscal 2022, according to data from Comscore. The company continues to believe Marcus Theatres is one of the top performing theatre circuits in the United States in fiscal 2022.

“Yet again, each of the top five performing films in the quarter opened with an exclusive theatrical run, continuing to demonstrate the importance of theatres in driving excitement and sales for films of all types,” said Mark A. Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “The results for the films playing this quarter continue to tell us that customers want to see both blockbusters and smaller films on the big screen. Our Magical Movie Rewards Program just celebrated its five millionth member, with 15,000 new members joining the program every month to enjoy the many perks of an in person theatrical experience. Given the quality of our theatres, outstanding food and beverage offerings and exceptional customer service, we are well positioned to capitalize on strong demand from moviegoers as several highly anticipated films come to the big screen during the remainder of the year.”

Marcus Theatres’ top five highest-performing films in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick, Where the Crawdads Sing and Nope. Each of these films debuted with an exclusive theatrical window. Several films have performed well early in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, including Black Adam, Smile and Halloween Ends. In addition to the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, several additional films have the potential to perform well during the remainder of fiscal 2022 including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Strange World, Devotion, The Fabelmans, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Babylon.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Marcus Corporation’s financial position remains strong with $213.3 million in cash and revolving credit availability at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022. During the quarter, the company repaid $46.6 million of short-term loan borrowings, repaying in full and retiring its term loan facility.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding and diluted net earnings per common share include the dilutive effect of conversion of the Company’s convertible notes to the extent conversion is dilutive in each period. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, diluted weighted average shares outstanding includes 9.1 million shares from the dilutive effect of the convertible notes, which were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the other periods presented as the convertible notes were antidilutive. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding does not include the benefit from the capped call transactions the Company entered into in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes, which mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible notes by approximately 2.9 million shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Upon conversion, the convertible notes may be settled, at the Company’s election, in cash, shares of common stock or a combination thereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this press release as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation before investment income or loss, interest expense, other expense, gain or loss on disposition of property, equipment and other assets, equity earnings or losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, net earnings or losses attributable to noncontrolling interests, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. A reconciliation of this measure to the equivalent measure under GAAP is set forth in the attached table.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the company’s board of directors to assess the company’s financial performance and enterprise value. The company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, as it eliminates certain expenses and gains that are not indicative of the company’s core operating performance and facilitates a comparison of the company’s core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. The company also uses Adjusted EBITDA as a basis to determine certain annual cash bonuses and long-term incentive awards, to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by analysts, investors and other interested parties as a performance measure to evaluate industry competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss) as a measure of financial performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and it should not be construed as an inference that the company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or free cash flow for management’s discretionary use. In addition, this non-GAAP measure excludes certain non-recurring and other charges and has its limitations as an analytical tool. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the company will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the items eliminated in the adjustments made to determine Adjusted EBITDA, such as acquisition expenses, preopening expenses, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges and other adjustments. The company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that the company’s future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Definitions and calculations of Adjusted EBITDA differ among companies in our industries, and therefore Adjusted EBITDA disclosed by the company may not be comparable to the measures disclosed by other companies.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements include words such as we “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (1) the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our theatre and hotels and resorts businesses, results of operations, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition, access to credit markets and ability to service our existing and future indebtedness; (2) the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions and the level of customer demand following the relaxation of such requirements; (3) the availability, in terms of both quantity and audience appeal, of certain motion pictures for our theatre division (particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the release dates for motion pictures have been postponed), as well as other industry dynamics such as the maintenance of a suitable window between the date such motion pictures are released in theatres and the date they are released to other distribution channels; (4) the effects of adverse economic conditions in our markets, including but not limited to, those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (5) the effects of adverse economic conditions, including but not limited to, those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on our ability to obtain financing on reasonable and acceptable terms, if at all; (6) the effects on our occupancy and room rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects on our occupancy and room rates caused by the relative industry supply of available rooms at comparable lodging facilities in our markets; (7) the effects of competitive conditions in our markets; (8) our ability to achieve expected benefits and performance from our strategic initiatives and acquisitions; (9) the effects of increasing depreciation expenses, reduced operating profits during major property renovations, impairment losses, and preopening and start-up costs due to the capital intensive nature of our business; (10) the effects of changes in the availability of and cost of labor and other supplies essential to the operation of our business; (11) the effects of weather conditions, particularly during the winter in the Midwest and in our other markets; (12) our ability to identify properties to acquire, develop and/or manage and the continuing availability of funds for such development; (13) the adverse impact on business and consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment resulting from terrorist attacks in the United States, other incidents of violence in public venues such as hotels and movie theatres or epidemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); and (14) a disruption in our business and reputational and economic risks associated with civil securities claims brought by shareholders. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based upon our assumptions, which are based upon currently available information, including assumptions about our ability to manage difficulties associated with or related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the assumption that our theatre closures, hotel closures and restaurant closures are not expected to be permanent or to re-occur; the continued availability of our workforce; and the temporary and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 29,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 29,

2022 September 30,

2021 Revenues: Theatre admissions $ 49,424 $ 38,250 $ 150,928 $ 73,850 Rooms 36,924 30,917 83,219 57,293 Theatre concessions 44,715 35,952 138,326 68,932 Food and beverage 21,444 16,731 54,969 32,234 Other revenues 22,174 19,128 62,173 45,253 174,681 140,978 489,615 277,562 Cost reimbursements 8,969 4,884 24,832 11,634 Total revenues 183,650 145,862 514,447 289,196 Costs and expenses: Theatre operations 54,756 40,513 160,921 87,660 Rooms 11,856 9,682 30,530 22,019 Theatre concessions 17,868 15,094 56,054 29,627 Food and beverage 16,150 12,344 43,325 25,520 Advertising and marketing 6,544 4,827 17,003 11,195 Administrative 19,995 16,536 56,703 45,815 Depreciation and amortization 16,452 17,730 50,435 54,203 Rent 6,672 6,544 19,500 19,229 Property taxes 4,911 4,935 14,636 14,142 Other operating expenses 10,528 6,500 29,463 19,918 Impairment charges — — — 3,732 Reimbursed costs 8,969 4,884 24,832 11,634 Total costs and expenses 174,701 139,589 503,402 344,694 Operating income (loss) 8,949 6,273 11,045 (55,498 ) Other income (expense): Investment income (loss) (35 ) (7 ) (762 ) 153 Interest expense (3,688 ) (4,600 ) (11,843 ) (14,350 ) Other income (expense) (384 ) (625 ) (1,545 ) (1,881 ) Gain (loss) on disposition of property, equipment and other assets (88 ) 868 267 2,908 Equity earnings (losses) from unconsolidated joint ventures 30 — (104 ) — (4,165 ) (4,364 ) (13,987 ) (13,170 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 4,784 1,909 (2,942 ) (68,668 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,495 150 (289 ) (18,931 ) Net earnings (loss) 3,289 1,759 (2,653 ) (49,737 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — Net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation $ 3,289 $ 1,759 $ (2,653 ) $ (49,737 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ (0.09 ) $ (1.66 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 40,702 31,469 31,481 31,340

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Audited) September 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,529 $ 17,658 Restricted cash 6,266 6,396 Accounts receivable 26,127 28,902 Government grants receivable — 4,335 Refundable income taxes — 22,435 Assets held for sale 517 4,856 Other current assets 17,992 15,364 Property and equipment, net 748,796 771,192 Operating lease right-of-use assets 205,414 217,072 Other assets 100,583 100,151 Total Assets $ 1,116,224 $ 1,188,361 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable $ 24,609 $ 35,781 Taxes other than income taxes 18,344 19,566 Other current liabilities 71,127 80,152 Short-term borrowings — 47,346 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,485 2,561 Current portion of operating lease obligations 15,930 16,795 Current maturities of long-term debt 11,095 10,967 Finance lease obligations 15,528 17,192 Operating lease obligations 203,675 216,064 Long-term debt 212,530 204,177 Deferred income taxes 26,406 26,183 Other long-term obligations 57,267 57,963 Equity 457,228 453,614 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,116,224 $ 1,188,361

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Business Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Theatres Hotels/

Resorts Corporate

Items Total 13 Weeks Ended September 29, 2022 Revenues $ 101,258 $ 82,300 $ 92 $ 183,650 Operating income (loss) (723 ) 14,120 (4,448 ) 8,949 Depreciation and amortization 11,632 4,733 87 16,452 Adjusted EBITDA 12,454 19,065 (3,654 ) 27,865 13 Weeks Ended September 30, 2021 Revenues $ 79,996 $ 65,803 $ 63 $ 145,862 Operating income (loss) (2,604 ) 13,458 (4,581 ) 6,273 Depreciation and amortization 12,636 5,018 76 17,730 Adjusted EBITDA 10,605 16,988 (3,078 ) 24,515 39 Weeks Ended September 29, 2022 Revenues $ 310,186 $ 203,958 $ 303 $ 514,447 Operating income (loss) 7,687 17,963 (14,605 ) 11,045 Depreciation and amortization 35,686 14,484 265 50,435 Adjusted EBITDA 45,986 33,282 (10,752 ) 68,516 39 Weeks Ended September 30, 2021 Revenues $ 154,859 $ 134,079 $ 258 $ 289,196 Operating income (loss) (46,458 ) 5,511 (14,551 ) (55,498 ) Depreciation and amortization 38,807 15,192 204 54,203 Adjusted EBITDA (3,566 ) 20,026 (10,630 ) 5,830

Corporate items include amounts not allocable to the business segments. Corporate revenues consist principally of rent and the corporate operating loss includes general corporate expenses. Corporate information technology costs and accounting shared services costs are allocated to the business segments based upon several factors, including actual usage and segment revenues.

Supplemental Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended Consolidated September 29,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 29,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,134 $ 11,738 $ 60,362 $ 2,057 Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities (11,388 ) 12,993 (22,863 ) 9,248 Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities (40,369 ) (24,886 ) (44,758 ) (10,418 ) Capital expenditures (11,142 ) (2,926 ) (27,483 ) (9,121 )

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 29,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 29,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation $ 3,289 $ 1,759 $ (2,653 ) $ (49,737 ) Add (deduct): Investment (income) loss 35 7 762 (153 ) Interest expense 3,688 4,600 11,843 14,350 Other expense (income) 384 625 1,545 1,881 (Gain) loss on disposition of property, equipment and other assets 88 (868 ) (267 ) (2,908 ) Equity (earnings) losses from unconsolidated joint ventures (30 ) — 104 — Income tax expense (benefit) 1,495 150 (289 ) (18,931 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,452 17,730 50,435 54,203 Share-based compensation expenses (a) 2,464 2,521 7,036 6,673 Impairment charges (b) — — — 3,732 Government grants (c) — (2,009 ) — (3,280 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,865 $ 24,515 $ 68,516 $ 5,830

(a) Non-cash charges related to share-based compensation programs. (b) Non-cash impairment charges related to surplus theatre real estate. (c) Reflects a nonrecurring state government grant awarded for COVID-19 pandemic relief.

