  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Marcus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCS

THE MARCUS CORPORATION

(MCS)
  Report
The Marcus Corporation : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call

04/21/2021 | 07:46am EDT
The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 9054694. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 9054694. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,097 screens at 89 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 397 M - -
Net income 2021 -77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 623 M 623 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 680
Free-Float 71,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Marcus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas A. Neis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & EVP
Steve H. Marcus Chairman
Kim M. Lueck Chief Information Officer
Timothy E. Hoeksema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MARCUS CORPORATION56.31%623
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-2.65%5 628
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.355.66%4 177
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.26.71%2 453
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC46.33%1 795
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-14.38%1 575
