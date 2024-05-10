The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will hold its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 23, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central/10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The business portion of the meeting will be followed by a shareholder question and answer session. The Marcus Corporation elected to change its Annual Meeting format to a virtual platform in order to provide shareholders with improved accessibility and the opportunity to participate in the meeting.

Shareholders of record may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the virtual Annual Meeting. Shareholders may also vote their shares online during the meeting. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting is March 27, 2024. The company’s proxy statement was furnished to shareholders beginning on April 12, 2024. Proxy materials are available online at www.proxyvote.com.

Shareholders and interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast and view presentation materials of the meeting by logging onto the investor relations section of the company’s website: investors.marcuscorp.com or through this link: virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MCS2024. Only shareholders who log-in to the virtual meeting and register with their control number will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting. Attendees should log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to download and install any necessary software. The meeting will be available for replay through August 23, 2024.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 993 screens at 79 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

