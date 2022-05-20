Log in
The Marcus Corporation to Participate at 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference
BU
05/16MARCUS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09Exhibitors Likely to Benefit From Exclusive Theatrical Windows for Blockbusters, B. Riley Says
MT
The Marcus Corporation to Participate at 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

05/20/2022
The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that Chad M. Paris, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at B. Riley Securities’ 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12:20 pm. Pacific/2:20 p.m. Central time in Beverly Hills, California.

This invitation-only conference features fireside chats as well as one-on-one and small group meetings with more than 200 public and private company management teams along with hundreds of institutional investors and individuals. Meetings with Mr. Paris can be scheduled through B. Riley Securities.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 661 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,16 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -192x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 453 M 453 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 925
Free-Float 74,5%
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Marcus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas A. Neis Chief Financial, Executive VP & Accounting Officer
Steve H. Marcus Chairman
Kim M. Lueck Chief Information Officer
Timothy E. Hoeksema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MARCUS CORPORATION-19.48%453
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-51.91%6 760
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.87%3 806
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%1 903
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED0.47%1 690
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-11.90%1 378