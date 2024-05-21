The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that company executives will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

24th Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

Chad M. Paris, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate at the upcoming B. Riley Securities’ 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

This invitation-only conference features company presentations as well as one-on-one and small group meetings with more than 200 public and privately held companies across a variety of industry sectors. Meetings with Mr. Paris can be scheduled through B. Riley Securities.

16th Annual Gabelli Funds Media & Entertainment Symposium

Gregory S. Marcus, chief executive officer, and Mr. Paris will participate at the 16th Annual Gabelli Funds Media & Entertainment Symposium on the morning of Thursday, June 6, 2024 in New York.

The 16th Annual Gabelli Funds Media & Entertainment Symposium includes discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals. To request a one-on-one meeting with The Marcus Corporation’s management, please contact a Gabelli & Company sales representative.

NYSE's 2024 Consumer Virtual Investor Access Day

Mr. Marcus and Mr. Paris will also participate in the NYSE’s 2024 Consumer Virtual Investor Access Day on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

NYSE’s 2024 Consumer Virtual Investor Access Day features one-on-one and small group meetings with senior management from over 200 NYSE-listed companies. To request a meeting with The Marcus Corporation's management, please contact a NYSE representative.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 993 screens at 79 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520712554/en/