Market Herald : The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Fabled Silver Gold, Smart Employee Benefits, Baselode Energy, Empower Clinics, and Pelangio Exploration

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO) shares results of diamond drilling program on the Santa Maria Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (FCO) has announced results of diamond drilling on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico. The past year of exploration drilling has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed. The company will compile all the results from drilling, surface mapping and sampling in preparation for a Phase 2 drill program. Peter Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

SEB Group (TSXV:SEB) wins $43M in Q1 2022 and over $183M of new business in the past 15 months

Smart Employee Benefits (SEB) has received an extension of an existing contract with a budget greater than $5.0M. This brings contract wins and extensions to over $43.0M Q1/2022. SEB's "White-Label TPA" sales pipeline includes over $6.0B of premium, of which approximately $2.0B is in advanced stages of negotiations. COO Mohamad El Chayah joined Dave Jackson to discuss the company's success.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) begins winter drilling program

Baselode Energy (FIND) has started a 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery. The company will drill 50-metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) launches new testing sites

Empower Clinics (CBDT) subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory has announced the launch of four new testing locations in Dallas. The new testing sites offer both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests. Kai Medical is approved to process a variety of medical billing in the U.S. including Medicare, Medicaid and CARES Act billing. CEO Steven McAuley sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Pelangio Exploration (TSXV:PX) announces drill program

Pelangio Exploration (PX) has commenced a diamond drill program at its Gowan polymetallic project in Timmins, Ontario. The drill program will test several priority geophysical targets for nickel-copper sulphides as well as copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization. Drill targets in the northern portion of the property are associated with known historical base metal drill intercepts in a VMS environment. Ingrid Hibbard, President & CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

