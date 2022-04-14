Market Herald : The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Clean Air Metals, Tocvan Ventures, Richmond Minerals, and Perk Labs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ April 14, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Clean Air Metals, Tocvan Ventures, Richmond Minerals, and Perk Labs on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Clean Air Metals (TSXV:AIR) announces exploration agreement with first nation partners

Clean Air Metals (AIR) and Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band and the Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek have signed an exploration agreement. Clean Air Metals and its subsidiary are undertaking mineral exploration and development activities on mining claims located in the Greenwich Lake Area and Tartan Lake Area. CEO and Director Abraham Drost sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news

For the full interview with Abraham Drost and to learn more about Clean Air Metals' news, click here.

Tocvan Ventures (CSE:TOC) announces drill results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (TOC) has announced additional drill results from its Pilar Project in Sonora, Mexico. Nine drill holes have been completed totalling over 1,5620 meters. Tocvan CEO Brodie Sutherland sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the update.

For the full interview with Brodie Sutherland and to learn more about Tocvan Ventures' news, click here.

Richmond Minerals (TSXV:RMD) acquires exploration properties

Richmond Minerals (RMD) has purchased 10 exploration properties in Austria for a one-time cash payment of AU$30,000. The land package consists of 554 exploration licenses totalling 256.1 square kilometres. Richmond Minerals now holds a total of 653 exploration licenses covering approximately 300 km2 within the mining districts of Central Europe. Thomas Unterwaisacher, Geologist with Richmond Minerals sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Thomas Unterwaisacher and to learn more about Richmond Minerals' updates, click here.

Perk Labs (CSE:PERK) provides corporate update

Perk Labs (PERK) has provided an update on its commercial opportunities and expanded product offerings. CEO Jonathan Hoyles sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the updates.

For the full interview with Jonathan Hoyles and to learn more about Perk Labs' updates, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com: