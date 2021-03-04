The Marquie Group Announces Launch of Beauty Products

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”), announces the launch of WHIM beauty products.



The company’s CEO, Marc Angell, said, “We’ve overcome massive hurdles due to the COVID pandemic over the past year, which essentially halted product development and manufacturing for many beauty brands, especially new entries to the market. The WHIM skin care samples are fantastic and we're excited to share these six beauty products with the consumer in the very near future." Angell added, “We’re also working to bring the company’s reporting current with the first late 10-Q completed and the second on its way.”

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreements. The company owns and operates Music of Your Life, the nation's longest-running syndicated music radio network broadcast around the country on terrestrial radio and to a worldwide audience over the Internet.

The company plans to launch the WHIM skin care products with a revised time estimate of second quarter 2021. The CBD infused products are currently on hold awaiting revised banking and FDA regulations.

