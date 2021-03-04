Log in
THE MARQUIE GROUP, INC.

THE MARQUIE GROUP, INC.

(TMGI)
The Marquie Group Announces Launch of Beauty Products

03/04/2021 | 03:42pm EST
LAS VEGAS, NV, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”), announces the launch of WHIM beauty products. 

The company’s CEO, Marc Angell, said, “We’ve overcome massive hurdles due to the COVID pandemic over the past year, which essentially halted product development and manufacturing for many beauty brands, especially new entries to the market. The WHIM skin care samples are fantastic and we're excited to share these six beauty products with the consumer in the very near future." Angell added, “We’re also working to bring the company’s reporting current with the first late 10-Q completed and the second on its way.”

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreements. The company owns and operates Music of Your Life, the nation's longest-running syndicated music radio network broadcast around the country on terrestrial radio and to a worldwide audience over the Internet.

The company plans to launch the WHIM skin care products with a revised time estimate of second quarter 2021. The CBD infused products are currently on hold awaiting revised banking and FDA regulations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material. 

Marc Angell
800-351-3021



© GlobeNewswire 2021
