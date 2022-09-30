Advanced search
THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.

(MGLD)
Delayed Nyse  -  02:24 2022-09-30 pm EDT
1.290 USD   +7.50%
03:24pMarygold : Shareholder Letter
PU
09/29The Marygold Companies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022
BU
09/28MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Marygold : Shareholder Letter

09/30/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
The Marygold Companies, Inc.

Message from the Chairman

October 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

The Marygold Companies' net income for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.1 million, increasing the book value of our Company by 13.1% from June 30, 2021. Since the present management team and corporate holding company structure was established in 2015, fully diluted per share book value has grown from $0.21 to $0.74 (1), a rate of 20.2% compounded annually. Our goal is to have the growth of book value exceed the growth of the FTSE Global All Cap index on average over time.

The Marygold Companies Performance vs. the FTSE Global All Cap Index as of June 30, 2016(7)

through June 30, 2022

FTSE

Global All

MGLD

Cap Index

Fiscal

Book

MGLD

MGLD

with

Year

Value

Book

MGLD

Stock

dividends

Ending

Per

Value

Stock

Price

included

June

share (1)(2)

% Change

Price (1)

% Change

% Change

2016

$0.21

$1.05

2017

$0.34

67.9%

$1.77

68.5%

18.9%

2018

$0.44

28.6%

$0.70

-60.5%

11.5%

2019

$0.45

1.3%

$0.65

-7.1%

5.3%

2020

$0.50

10.9%

$0.97

49.2%

1.8%

2021

$0.66

32.0%

$2.00

106.2%

41.1%

2022

$0.74

13.1%

$1.40

-30.0%

-15.9%

  1. Adjusted for splits. (2) Fully Diluted Shares

I ended my last CEO shareholder letter with the summary of, "Overall, another good year considering the pandemic. And a milestone time in our growth and development, with a new corporate name and uplist to the NYSE American exchange.

(*) The financial data and results of operations are for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

While we continue to focus on the profitable growth of all or our businesses, this year's goal is to reinvest in the financial services side of things as we complete the development of and formally introduce our fintech app. The annual shareholders' meeting will be held in Denver, headquarters of Marygold & Co., on November 11, 2022".

Last year's annual letter was late, and came out in March 2022, about 7 months ago. Since then we have continued to execute on the plan laid out above. I have a Marygold & Co. card and am testing it along with the internal team.

Beyond that, I have nothing else to say except, stay tuned. So a short letter this year.

As always, feel free to email me directly at ngerber@themarygoldcompanies.comanytime about anything.

Thank you for being a shareholder of The Marygold Companies, Inc.

Nicholas D. Gerber

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, you should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this letter and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Marygold Companies Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 19:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
