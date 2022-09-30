Marygold : Shareholder Letter

(*) The financial data and results of operations are for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

I ended my last CEO shareholder letter with the summary of, "Overall, another good year considering the pandemic. And a milestone time in our growth and development, with a new corporate name and uplist to the NYSE American exchange.

The Marygold Companies' net income for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.1 million, increasing the book value of our Company by 13.1% from June 30, 2021. Since the present management team and corporate holding company structure was established in 2015, fully diluted per share book value has grown from $0.21 to $0.74 (1), a rate of 20.2% compounded annually. Our goal is to have the growth of book value exceed the growth of the FTSE Global All Cap index on average over time.

While we continue to focus on the profitable growth of all or our businesses, this year's goal is to reinvest in the financial services side of things as we complete the development of and formally introduce our fintech app. The annual shareholders' meeting will be held in Denver, headquarters of Marygold & Co., on November 11, 2022".

Last year's annual letter was late, and came out in March 2022, about 7 months ago. Since then we have continued to execute on the plan laid out above. I have a Marygold & Co. card and am testing it along with the internal team.

Beyond that, I have nothing else to say except, stay tuned. So a short letter this year.

As always, feel free to email me directly at ngerber@themarygoldcompanies.comanytime about anything.

Thank you for being a shareholder of The Marygold Companies, Inc.

Nicholas D. Gerber

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board

