  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. The Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCFI.N0000   MU0027N00006

THE MAURITIUS CHEMICAL AND FERTILIZER INDUSTRY LIMITED

(MCFI.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-06-06
8.000 MUR    0.00%
01:11aMauritius Chemical And Fertilizer Industry : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
2022The Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022THE MAURITIUS CHEMICAL AND FERTILIZER INDUSTRY LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry : Notice of shareholder meeting

06/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

THE MAURITIUS CHEMICAL AND FERTILIZER INDUSTRY LIMITED

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of The Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry Limited ('the Company') will be held at the 2nd Floor, Harel Mallac Building, 18 Edith Cavell Street, Port Louis, on Friday 30 June 2023 at 14:00 hours for the following purposes:

  1. To consider the Annual Report 2022 of the Company.
  2. To receive the report of the Auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  3. To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  4. To take note, under section 200 of the Companies Act 2001, of the reappointment of Nexia Baker & Arenson, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual Meeting, and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
  5. To approve the following under separate resolutions:
    1. To elect Mr. François Boullé as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001.
    2. To re-elect Mr. Antoine L. Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting.
    3. To re-elect Mr. Charles Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting.
    4. To re-elect Mr. Guy Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001.
    5. To re-elect Mr. Vincent Labat as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting.
    6. To re-elect Mr. Harold Ng Kwing King as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001.
    7. To re-elect Mr. Patrick Rivalland as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting.
    8. To re-elect Mr. Alain Yanis Fayd'herbe de Maudave as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting.

By order of the Board

HM SECRETARIES LTD.

Company Secretary

30 May 2023

Notes:

In the light of evolving and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Company reserves the right to postpone the meeting in compliance with applicable laws or directives from authorities in Mauritius.

Disclaimer

Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 193 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2021 11,2 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net Debt 2021 503 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 176 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart THE MAURITIUS CHEMICAL AND FERTILIZER INDUSTRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yannis Faydherbe de Maudave Managing Director & Executive Director
Rajeev Hasnah Manager-Administration & Finance
Antoine Louis Harel Non-Executive Chairman
Francois Dupont Production Manager & Head-Operations
G. Allain Doger de Spéville Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MAURITIUS CHEMICAL AND FERTILIZER INDUSTRY LIMITED-17.53%4
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.72%16 149
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.81%14 816
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-21.70%13 003
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-21.13%11 491
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.58%9 633
