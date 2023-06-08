Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry : Notice of shareholder meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

THE MAURITIUS CHEMICAL AND FERTILIZER INDUSTRY LIMITED

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of The Mauritius Chemical and Fertilizer Industry Limited ('the Company') will be held at the 2nd Floor, Harel Mallac Building, 18 Edith Cavell Street, Port Louis, on Friday 30 June 2023 at 14:00 hours for the following purposes:

To consider the Annual Report 2022 of the Company. To receive the report of the Auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. To take note, under section 200 of the Companies Act 2001, of the reappointment of Nexia Baker & Arenson, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual Meeting, and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. To approve the following under separate resolutions: To elect Mr. François Boullé as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001. To re-elect Mr. Antoine L. Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting. To re-elect Mr. Charles Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting. To re-elect Mr. Guy Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001. To re-elect Mr. Vincent Labat as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting. To re-elect Mr. Harold Ng Kwing King as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001. To re-elect Mr. Patrick Rivalland as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting. To re-elect Mr. Alain Yanis Fayd'herbe de Maudave as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting.

By order of the Board

HM SECRETARIES LTD.

Company Secretary

30 May 2023

Notes:

In the light of evolving and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Company reserves the right to postpone the meeting in compliance with applicable laws or directives from authorities in Mauritius.