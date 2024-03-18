THE MAURITIUS DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TRUST

COMPANY LIMITED (MDIT)

NET ASSET VALUE AT 29 FEBRUARY 2024 OF RS 3.27

Notice is hereby given that the Net Asset Value per share at 29 February 2024 of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited was Rs 3.27.

By Order of the Board

Executive Services Limited

Per Christian ANGSEESING

Secretary

15 March 2024

The Board of Directors of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of this Notice published pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17