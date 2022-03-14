Mauritius Development Investment Trust : Declaration of Dividend

THE MAURITIUS DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TRUST

COMPANY LIMITED

INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Notice is hereby given that The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited has declared an interim dividend of 7 cents per share for shareholders registered at the close of business of 06 June 2022, in respect of its financial year ending 30 June 2022.

The dividend will be paid on or about 10 June 2022.

The shares of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 01 June 2022 and ex- dividend on 02 June 2022.

By Order of the Board

Ah Vee K.C. Li Chun Fong

Company Secretary

11 March 2022

The Board of Directors of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.