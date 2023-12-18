THE MAURITIUS DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TRUST

COMPANY LIMITED (MDIT)

NET ASSET VALUE AT 30 NOVEMBER 2023 OF RS 3.22

Notice is hereby given that the Net Asset Value per share at 30 November 2023 of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited was Rs 3.22.

By Order of the Board

Executive Services Limited

Per Christian ANGSEESING

Secretary

15 December 2023

The Board of Directors of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of this Notice published pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17