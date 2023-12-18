THE MAURITIUS DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TRUST
COMPANY LIMITED (MDIT)
NET ASSET VALUE AT 30 NOVEMBER 2023 OF RS 3.22
Notice is hereby given that the Net Asset Value per share at 30 November 2023 of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited was Rs 3.22.
By Order of the Board
Executive Services Limited
Per Christian ANGSEESING
Secretary
15 December 2023
The Board of Directors of The Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of this Notice published pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17
