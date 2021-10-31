إعلان شركة المتوسط والخليج للتأمين وإعادة التأمين التعاوني (ميدغلف) بدء التصويت الإل&#

Announcement Detail

The Board of Directors of the Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) is pleased to Announces to its shareholders to that electronic voting on the meeting of the Extraordinary General Assembly (First Meeting), which will convene On Wednesday 28/11/1443, corresponding to 03/11 /2021 at 07:30 p.m. and shall be held via modern technology means,. Has started 10:00 AM of Saturday. 24/03/1443 (based on Umm Ulqura calendar) corresponding to 30/10/2021 and will continue until the end of the Assembly. Registration and voting can be done through the following link: www.tadawulaty.com.sa For more information, please contact the Shareholders Relations Department by phone at the number: 0114055550 Ext (1277) during the company's official business hours, from Sunday to Thursday.Or via email to investorsrelations@medgulf.com.sa Shareholders can also participate in the deliberations of the aforementioned general assembly meeting, link below during the meeting: https://app.jameeah.com/meetings