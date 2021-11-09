تعلن شركة المتوسط والخليج للتأمين وإعادة التأمين التعاوني (ميدغلف) عن تحديد فترة تداو&

The Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) announces the Period for Right Issues Trading and New Shares Subscription
The Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Medgulf) is pleased to announce the period for rights issue trading and new shares subscription.
Right Issuses and New Shares Subscription Period Start Date
2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Right Issues Trading Period End Date
2021-11-22 Corresponding to 1443-04-17
New Shares Subscription Period End Date
2021-11-25 Corresponding to 1443-04-20
Trading Right Issues and Subscription to New Shares
Holders of right Issues are allowed to exercise their right to subscribe in new shares (in full or in part) up to the number of right issues available in their portfolios. Trading the rights issue and subscription to the new shares for registered shareholders and new investors shall be as per the prospectus.
Details on Remaining Offering
With regard to the details of the Rump Offering Shares, the Company would like to draw the attention of the investors that in the event shares remain unsubscribed, those rump shares and fractional shares will be offered to Institutional Investors as mentioned in the Prospectus, and the underwriter SNB Capital Company undertook to underwrite the Rights Issue shares of The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. in the event the entire subscription is not fully covered.
Notification for Investors not Willing to Subscribe
We would like to bring to the attention of Investors not willing to subscribe in the rights issue the importance of selling the rights issue they hold during the specified trading period to avoid the decline in the value of their investment portfolios as a result of not benefiting from their rights, whether by way of sale or subscription
For Daily Fluctuation in Right Issues Closing Prices during Rights Trading Period
www.saudiexchange.sa
For the Indicative Value of the Right
www.saudiexchange.sa
For Further Details on the Mechanism of Right Issues Trading and Subscription to New Shares
www.saudiexchange.sa/wps/portal/tadawul/knowledge-center/about/tradable-rights
For the Prospectus of Company's Capital Increase through the Issuance of Right Issues
https://cma.org.sa/en/Market/Prospectuses/Documents/The_Mediterranean_and_Gulf_Insurance_and_Reinsurance_Company_en.pdf
Additional Information
Eligible shareholders are those who own shares at the end of the trading day of the Extraordinary General Assembly approving the capital increase on 28/03/1443H (corresponding to 03/11/2021G).
For more information, please contact the Shareholders Relations Department by phone at the number: 0114055550 Ext (1277) during the company's official business hours, from Sunday to Thursday. Or via email to investorsrelations@medgulf.com.sa
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
MEDGULF - The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co. CJSC published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 17:54:07 UTC.