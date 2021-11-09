تعلن شركة المتوسط والخليج للتأمين وإعادة التأمين التعاوني (ميدغلف) عن تحديد فترة تداو&

Introduction The Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Medgulf) is pleased to announce the period for rights issue trading and new shares subscription.

Right Issuses and New Shares Subscription Period Start Date 2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10

Right Issues Trading Period End Date 2021-11-22 Corresponding to 1443-04-17

New Shares Subscription Period End Date 2021-11-25 Corresponding to 1443-04-20

Trading Right Issues and Subscription to New Shares Holders of right Issues are allowed to exercise their right to subscribe in new shares (in full or in part) up to the number of right issues available in their portfolios. Trading the rights issue and subscription to the new shares for registered shareholders and new investors shall be as per the prospectus.

Details on Remaining Offering With regard to the details of the Rump Offering Shares, the Company would like to draw the attention of the investors that in the event shares remain unsubscribed, those rump shares and fractional shares will be offered to Institutional Investors as mentioned in the Prospectus, and the underwriter SNB Capital Company undertook to underwrite the Rights Issue shares of The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. in the event the entire subscription is not fully covered.

Notification for Investors not Willing to Subscribe We would like to bring to the attention of Investors not willing to subscribe in the rights issue the importance of selling the rights issue they hold during the specified trading period to avoid the decline in the value of their investment portfolios as a result of not benefiting from their rights, whether by way of sale or subscription

