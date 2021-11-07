The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The main reason behind the increase in shareholders investments income during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year by 70.5% is the increase in realized gain on available for sale investments.

The main reason behind the increase in shareholders investments income during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter by 51.2% is the realized gain on available for sale investments.

The main reason behind the increase in shareholders investments income during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year by 60.5% is the realized gain on available for sale investments.

Additional Information