THE MEDITERRANEAN & GULF INSURANCE COMPANY-JORDAN P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE MEDITERRANEAN & GULF
ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ-ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺞﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍﻭ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INSURANCE COMPANY-JORDAN P.L.C
PM 01:44:34 2023-12-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 21-12-2023 01:44:34 PM
Subject: Appointment of Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of THE
ﺞﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍﻭ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
MEDITERRANEAN & GULF INSURANCE COMPANY-
2023-12-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ-ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ
JORDAN P.L.C on the meeting held on 18-12-2023 has
. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﺏﺎﺒﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﺷﺭ ﺕﺩﻮﺟ ﺪﻴﺷﺭ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
appointed Mr./Mrs. Rashid Jawdat Rashif Elhabbab as
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
board member.
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment
.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be
presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the
next Annual General Assembly meeting
Date of Appointment: 18-12-2023
2023-12-18 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Rafat Abdallat
Rafat Abdallat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
