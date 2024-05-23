Company Number: 28276

COMPANIES ACT 1985

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

SPECIAL BUSINESS RESOLUTIONS

OF

THE MERCHANTS TRUST PLC

(All resolutions were passed on a show of hands, 16 May 2024)

At the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the above named Company duly convened and held at Grocers' Hall, Princes Street, London EC2R 8AD on 16 May 2024 the following Special Business resolutions were passed. Resolution 11 was passed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 12 and 13 were passed as special resolutions.

11. It was RESOLVED:

THAT for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all the powers of the company to allot relevant securities (within the meaning of the said section) up to a maximum number of 49,441,629 ordinary shares provided that:

the authority granted shall expire one year from the date upon which this resolution is passed but may be revoked or varied by the company in general meeting and may be renewed by the company in general meeting for a further period not exceeding one year; and the authority shall allow and enable the directors to make an offer or agreement before the expiry of that authority which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry and the directors may allot relevant securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if that authority had not expired.

12. It was RESOLVED:

THAT the directors be empowered in accordance with section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act) to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) either for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 11 or by way of a sale of treasury shares as if sub-section (1) of section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment provided that: