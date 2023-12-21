The board of The Merchants Trust Plc announced the following changes to the board of the company. The appointment of Lisa Edgar as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024. Lisa is Chief Customer Officer on the Executive Leadership Team at Saga PLC and is founder of the Big Window Consulting, a consumer and B2B insight agency, currently part of the Saga Group.

Lisa's career began as a brand planner and market research analyst and she developed customer insight agencies and her own companies in this field over the past twenty years. Lisa will become a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Remuneration Committee on appointment. The appointment of Mal Patel as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2024.

Mal is Head of Investor Relations at Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and has held senior roles in IR and corporate development in a number of large UK companies. His early career was as an equities analyst in investment banking. He is a chartered accountant.

Mal will become a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Remuneration Committee on appointment. Having attained nine years as non-executive directors of the Company, Mary Ann Sieghart will retire from the board on 25 January 2024 and Sybella Stanley, who is also Senior Independent Director, will retire from the board on 21 March 2024. Karen McKellar will become SID with effect from Sybella's retirement from the board.