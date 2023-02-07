Mexico Fund : Managed Distribution Plan (“MDP”) - Form 8-K

Top Ten Holdings (67.30% of Net Assets) 1 América Móvil 13.08%

6 Cemex 4.92% 2 Grupo Financiero Banorte 9.83%

7 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 3.87% 3 Wal-Mart de México 9.03%

8 Kimberly-Clark de México 3.46% 4 Fomento Económico Mexicano 8.94%

9 Grupo Bimbo 3.45% 5 Grupo México 7.51%

10 Gruma 3.21%

Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.



Fund Manager´s Comments

Global equity markets registered positive returns during January 2023. The MSCI World Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index increased 7.0% and 7.9%, respectively, during the month. The DJIA and the S&P 500 increased 2.8% and 6.2%, respectively, while the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury note decreased 37 basis points to 3.51% and the U.S. dollar depreciated 1.4% (measured by the DXY Index4), during January 2023. In Mexico, the MSCI Mexico Index registered a strong increase of 16.9% and the Mexican peso appreciated 3.5% during the month to Ps. $18.84, whereas the Fund's NAV increased 15.4%, underperforming its benchmark.





In local news, Mexico´s preliminary GDP5 for the fourth quarter of 2022 reported an annual increase of 3.6%, accruing an expansion of 3.0% during 2022. The Government maintained solid public finances during 2022, ending the year with a decrease in the debt to GDP ratio to 49.7% from 50.5% in 2021. Finally, the Government announced that it will extend its program to combat inflation for 2023. The plan, initially announced in May 2022, was set with the objective to offset the increase in the prices of basic products, while for 2023 it will expand the benefits to other products. Inflation reached its peak during September 2022 at an 8.7% annual rate, decreasing to a 7.8% annual rate as of December 2022.

The information presented in this report has been derived from the sources indicated. Neither The Mexico Fund, Inc. nor its Adviser, Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C., has independently verified or confirmed the information presented herein.

Important Risk Disclosure

All performance shown is historical. Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (premium) or below (discount) the NAV of the fund's portfolio. The NAV is the value of an entity's assets less the value of its liabilities. The Market Price is the current price at which an asset can be bought or sold. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.







An investment in the Fund entails special risk considerations, including among others the risks of foreign investments, Mexican investments, market illiquidity and volatility, market corrections, risks associated with the Mexican economy, political factors and security, currency exchange rate fluctuations, NAV discount risk, foreign custody risk, dollar denominated investments risk and risks associated with the concentration of the Mexican equity market. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

4 DXY Index computes the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies.

5 Figures for preliminary GDP are seasonally adjusted.

















