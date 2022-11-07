Mexico Fund : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

These figures represent past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above.

The Board of Directors of the Fund has authorized quarterly distributions of $0.18 per share under the MDP. With each distribution, the Fund will issue a notice to stockholders and an accompanying press release, which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other information required by the Fund's MDP exemptive order. The Fund's Board of Directors may amend or terminate the MDP at any time without prior notice to stockholders. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of distributions or from the terms of the Fund's MDP.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchanges. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program. The Fund's shares are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "MXF."

Top Ten Holdings (67.84% of Net Assets) 1 América Móvil 14.00%

6 Kimberly-Clark de México 4.18% 2 Grupo Financiero Banorte 11.07%

7 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 3.98% 3 Wal-Mart de México 10.52%

8 Cemex 3.82% 4 Grupo México 7.04%

9 Alfa 3.36% 5 Fomento Económico Mexicano 6.79%

10 Grupo Bimbo 3.08%

Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only



Global equity markets registered mixed returns during October 2022. The MSCI World Index increased 7.1%, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index decreased 3.2% during the month, affected by negative returns in China. The DJIA and the S&P 500 reported returns of 14.0% and 8.0%, respectively, while the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury note increased 22 basis points to 4.05% and the U.S. dollar depreciated 0.5% (measured by the DXY Index4), during October 2022. In Mexico, the MSCI Mexico Index registered a strong increase of 14.2% and the Mexican peso appreciated 1.7% during the month to Ps. $19.81, whereas the Fund's NAV increased 13.5%, underperforming its benchmark.





In local news, Mexico´s preliminary GDP5 for the third quarter of 2022 was above estimates, reporting an annual increase of 4.3%. Mexican-listed companies reported positive financial results for the third quarter of 2022, with strong growth in sales of 14.2% versus the third quarter of 2021, with a slight increase in Ebitda of 0.3%, as high global inflation affected margins. As a result of the earnings growth and positive operating performance, the MSCI Mexico presents an attractive valuation, trading6 at a P/E ratio of 13.6x trailing 12-month earnings and at an EV/Ebitda ratio of 6.3x, below its five-year averages of 18.9x and 7.6x, respectively.









Important Risk Disclosure

All performance shown is historical. Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (premium) or below (discount) the NAV of the fund's portfolio. The NAV is the value of an entity's assets less the value of its liabilities. The Market Price is the current price at which an asset can be bought or sold. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.





An investment in the Fund entails special risk considerations, including among others the risks of foreign investments, Mexican investments, market illiquidity and volatility, market corrections, risks associated with the Mexican economy, political factors and security, currency exchange rate fluctuations, NAV discount risk, foreign custody risk, dollar denominated investments risk and risks associated with the concentration of the Mexican equity market. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.





4 DXY Index computes the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies.

5 Figures for preliminary GDP are seasonally adjusted.

6 Source: Bloomberg