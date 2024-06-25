The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared a distribution of $0.22 per share to be paid on July 25, 2024, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2024. The Board has ratified the continuation of the Fund's quarterly distributions under its MDP during 2024. With each distribution, the Fund will issue a notice to stockholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other information required by the Fund's MDP exemptive order. The Board may amend or terminate the MDP at any time without prior notice to stockholders. Since the implementation of the MDP in September 2008, the Fund has paid a total of $26.60 per share in cash distributions to stockholders. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of distributions or from the terms of the Fund's MDP.

As of April 30, 2024, the Fund's market price and NAV per share were $17.99 and $22.62, respectively, reflecting a discount of 20.47%, compared with a discount of 20.40% at the end of fiscal year 2023.

To Our Stockholders:

We present to you the Fund's 2024 Semi Annual Report for the six-month period ended April 30, 2024. In this report, we summarize the period's prevailing economic, political and market conditions in Mexico and outline the Fund's investment strategy and resulting performance. We hope you find this report useful and informative.

Economic and Political Environment

During the first half of the Fund´s fiscal year ended on April 30, 2024, the Mexican equity market registered a strong performance and the Mexican peso appreciated, while global equity markets also registered positive returns.

Most major central banks maintained their reference interest rates unchanged, as inflation is still above targeted levels, contrary to initial market expectations regarding reductions of interest rates during the first months of 2024. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England maintained their overnight interest rates in a range of 5.25% - 5.50% and 5.25%, respectively, while the European Central Bank decreased its main refinancing interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.

Despite the situation described above, Mexico´s Central Bank ("Banxico") decreased its target reference interest rate by 25 basis points in March to 11.00%, driven by a decrease in inflation from a twenty-year high annual rate of 8.7% in September 2022, to a 4.7% annual rate as of April 30, 2024. However, inflation is above Banxico´s target level, which led Banxico to maintain unchanged its target interest rates during its May meeting. As a result, Mexico maintains a very attractive real interest rate.

Public finances were solid during 2023, with total public sector requirements (broadest measure of the public deficit) at 4.3% of GDP. For 2024, the Ministry of Finance expects higher deficits with total public sector requirements budgeted at 5.9% of GDP, as a result of higher public expenditures to activate the economic activity. However, for 2025 it expects stronger public finances with total public sector requirements at 3.0% of GDP. Despite a higher expected public deficit for 2024, Mexico maintains investment grade credit rating; credit agencies Fitch and S&P reaffirmed Mexico´s 'BBB-' and 'BBB' credit ratings, respectively, with stable outlooks, supported by a prudent macroeconomic policy framework, solid and robust public finances, moderate inflation rates and debt ratios which are projected to be below peers.

During 2023, economic activity was strong and higher than expected, with GDP growing 3.2% annually, driven by the external sector, as international trade recorded a record high amount of $1.2 trillion during the year, and robust local consumption supported by record remittances and higher salaries. In addition, Mexico´s "Nearshoring" theme is gaining relevance, due to the country's geographic and strategic advantages, benefiting from global trade reorganizations and being now the country with the highest market share of U.S. imports, surpassing China. In addition, new foreign investments have been announced, causing a chain reaction of higher electricity and industrial real estate demand, which could support long-term economic growth, provided that sufficient sources of energy and water, among others, are obtained.

On the political front, on June 2nd, 2024, Mexico held Presidential elections, including the appointment of a new Chamber of Deputies (equivalent to the U.S. Lower House), the Senate, nine state governorships and around 20,000 additional public positions throughout the country, being the largest election held so far in Mexico. Mrs. Claudia Sheinbaum from the Morena party was elected President by a landslide, obtaining 59.8% of the votes with a 61.1% participation rate, being the first woman appointed President of Mexico and will take office on October 1, 2024. In addition, her party won qualified majority (more than two-thirds of the seats) in the Chamber of Deputies and close to qualified majority in the Senate. Highlights from her initial statements include: an emphasis to maintain a strong relationship with the U.S., welcoming FDI, to maintain fiscal discipline, preserving Banxico´s autonomy and promoting renewable energies. The Mexican equity market and the peso experienced near term negative volatility after the preliminary results were announced.

The Mexican peso appreciated 5.3% during the six months ended April 30, 2024, to $17.14, due to strong attractive nominal and real interest rates, strong exports and remittances, and signs of "Nearshoring" taking place.

Geopolitical conflicts, such as the Israel-Hamas since October 2023 and Russia-Ukraine since February 2022, have persisted, resulting in volatility in global financial markets and commodity prices. Further escalation of those conflicts is a significant risk for global financial markets.

