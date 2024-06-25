MANAGED DISTRIBUTION PLAN ("MDP") (unaudited)
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared a distribution of $0.22 per share to be paid on July 25, 2024, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2024. The Board has ratified the continuation of the Fund's quarterly distributions under its MDP during 2024. With each distribution, the Fund will issue a notice to stockholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other information required by the Fund's MDP exemptive order. The Board may amend or terminate the MDP at any time without prior notice to stockholders. Since the implementation of the MDP in September 2008, the Fund has paid a total of $26.60 per share in cash distributions to stockholders. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of distributions or from the terms of the Fund's MDP.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
2
The Fund's Management
3
Semi Annual Report Highlights
4
Letter to Stockholders
10
General Information
15
Schedule of Investments
17
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
18
Statement of Operations
19
Statement of Changes in Net Assets
20
Financial Highlights
21
Notes to Financial Statements
1 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
THE FUND'S MANAGEMENT
Directors
Emilio Carrillo Gamboa-Chairman
Luis de la Calle
Jonathan Davis Arzac
Edward Djerejian
Claudio X. González
Claudia Jañez
Alberto Osorio
Richard B. Vaughan
Officers
Alberto Osorio-President and Chief Executive Officer
Tofi Dayan-Treasurer
Jorge Alamillo - Chief Compliance Officer
JoAnn M. Strasser-Secretary
Jean Michel Enriquez -AssistantSecretary
Investment Adviser
Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C.
Custodian
BBVA México, S.A.
Comerica Bank
Transfer Agent and Registrar
Equiniti Trust Company, LLC
Counsel
Thompson Hine LLP
Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, S.C.
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Tait, Weller & Baker LLP
2 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
2024 SEMI ANNUAL REPORT
April 30, 2024
Highlights
- The first half of the Fund´s fiscal year 2024 ended on April 30, 2024.
- Mexican economic activity was strong during 2023, with GDP growing 3.2% annually, higher than expectations.
- Credit agencies Fitch and S&P reaffirmed Mexico's 'BBB-' and 'BBB' credit ratings, respectively, with stable outlooks, supported by a prudent macroeconomic policy framework, solid and robust public finances, moderate inflation rates and debt ratios which are projected to be below peers. As a result, Mexico maintains investment grade credit rating.
- During the first half of fiscal year 2024, the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share registered a total return1 of 21.62%, compared with a return of 21.58% registered by its benchmark, the
Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Mexico Index, over the same period. The Fund´s NAV per share has also outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI Mexico Index, during the one-,five-, ten- and fifteen-year periods ended on April 30, 2024.
- As of April 30, 2024, the Fund's market price and NAV per share were $17.99 and $22.62, respectively, reflecting a discount of 20.47%, compared with a discount of 20.40% at the end of fiscal year 2023.
-
The Fund´s Expense Limitation Agreement was renewed for fiscal year 2024, with a cap on the ordinary expense ratio2 of 1.40%, so long as Fund net assets remain greater than $260 million.
The Fund's ordinary expense ratio during the first half of fiscal year 2024 was 1.34%, below the limit of 1.40%.
- The Fund has declared a distribution of $0.22 per share to be paid on July 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2024. Since the implementation of the MDP in September 2008, the Fund has paid a total of $26.60 per share in cash distributions to stockholders.
- All performance figures included in these "Highlights" take into account the reinvestment of distributions.
- The ordinary expense ratio excludes the performance component of the Investment Advisory fee.
The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversifiedclosed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long- term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.
Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 23(c) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), that the Fund may purchase, from time to time, shares of its common stock in the open market.
3 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
To Our Stockholders:
We present to you the Fund's 2024 Semi Annual Report for the six-month period ended April 30, 2024. In this report, we summarize the period's prevailing economic, political and market conditions in Mexico and outline the Fund's investment strategy and resulting performance. We hope you find this report useful and informative.
Economic and Political Environment
During the first half of the Fund´s fiscal year ended on April 30, 2024, the Mexican equity market registered a strong performance and the Mexican peso appreciated, while global equity markets also registered positive returns.
Most major central banks maintained their reference interest rates unchanged, as inflation is still above targeted levels, contrary to initial market expectations regarding reductions of interest rates during the first months of 2024. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England maintained their overnight interest rates in a range of 5.25% - 5.50% and 5.25%, respectively, while the European Central Bank decreased its main refinancing interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.
Despite the situation described above, Mexico´s Central Bank ("Banxico") decreased its target reference interest rate by 25 basis points in March to 11.00%, driven by a decrease in inflation from a twenty-year high annual rate of 8.7% in September 2022, to a 4.7% annual rate as of April 30, 2024. However, inflation is above Banxico´s target level, which led Banxico to maintain unchanged its target interest rates during its May meeting. As a result, Mexico maintains a very attractive real interest rate.
Public finances were solid during 2023, with total public sector requirements (broadest measure of the public deficit) at 4.3% of GDP. For 2024, the Ministry of Finance expects higher deficits with total public sector requirements budgeted at 5.9% of GDP, as a result of higher public expenditures to activate the economic activity. However, for 2025 it expects stronger public finances with total public sector requirements at 3.0% of GDP. Despite a higher expected public deficit for 2024, Mexico maintains investment grade credit rating; credit agencies Fitch and S&P reaffirmed Mexico´s 'BBB-' and 'BBB' credit ratings, respectively, with stable outlooks, supported by a prudent macroeconomic policy framework, solid and robust public finances, moderate inflation rates and debt ratios which are projected to be below peers.
During 2023, economic activity was strong and higher than expected, with GDP growing 3.2% annually, driven by the external sector, as international trade recorded a record high amount of $1.2 trillion during the year, and robust local consumption supported by record remittances and higher salaries. In addition, Mexico´s "Nearshoring" theme is gaining relevance, due to the country's geographic and strategic advantages, benefiting from global trade reorganizations and being now the country with the highest market share of U.S. imports, surpassing China. In addition, new foreign investments have been announced, causing a chain reaction of higher electricity and industrial real estate demand, which could support long-term economic growth, provided that sufficient sources of energy and water, among others, are obtained.
On the political front, on June 2nd, 2024, Mexico held Presidential elections, including the appointment of a new Chamber of Deputies (equivalent to the U.S. Lower House), the Senate, nine state governorships and around 20,000 additional public positions throughout the country, being the largest election held so far in Mexico. Mrs. Claudia Sheinbaum from the Morena party was elected President by a landslide, obtaining 59.8% of the votes with a 61.1% participation rate, being the first woman appointed President of Mexico and will take office on October 1, 2024. In addition, her party won qualified majority (more than two-thirds of the seats) in the Chamber of Deputies and close to qualified majority in the Senate. Highlights from her initial statements include: an emphasis to maintain a strong relationship with the U.S., welcoming FDI, to maintain fiscal discipline, preserving Banxico´s autonomy and promoting renewable energies. The Mexican equity market and the peso experienced near term negative volatility after the preliminary results were announced.
The Mexican peso appreciated 5.3% during the six months ended April 30, 2024, to $17.14, due to strong attractive nominal and real interest rates, strong exports and remittances, and signs of "Nearshoring" taking place.
Geopolitical conflicts, such as the Israel-Hamas since October 2023 and Russia-Ukraine since February 2022, have persisted, resulting in volatility in global financial markets and commodity prices. Further escalation of those conflicts is a significant risk for global financial markets.
4 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
Mexican economists surveyed by Banxico at the end of April 2024 estimate GDP growth for 2024 and 2025 at 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively; inflation is expected at annual rates of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively, for the same years, while estimates for the overnight interest rate at the end of 2024 and 2025 are at 9.9% and 7.7%, respectively.
Management Discussion of Fund Performance and Portfolio Strategy
During the first half of fiscal year 2024 the Fund's NAV per share registered a total return of 21.62%, while the MSCI Mexico Index registered a total return of 21.58% and the Fund's market price registered a total return of 22.06%. The Fund´s discount at the end of April 2024 was 20.47%, slightly higher than the 20.40% at the end of fiscal year 2023.
The Fund´s NAV per share outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI Mexico Index, during the six-months ended April 30, 2024, increasing its outperformance over long-term periods of one-,five-, ten- and fifteen-years, as presented in the table below, which shows the annualized performance1 of the Fund's market price and NAV per share and the Fund's benchmark, for periods ended April 30, 2024.
MXF Market Price
MXF NAV
MSCI Mexico Index
Source: Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C.
Years (Annualized %) in USD
One
Three
Five
Ten
Fifteen
13.20
12.67
9.36
1.85
8.89
11.38
14.93
10.91
3.35
9.00
9.55
15.06
9.78
2.56
7.16
The following table shows the annualized performance2 of the Fund's market price and NAV per share and the Fund's benchmark, measured in local currency, for the same periods.
Years (Annualized %) in MXN
OneThree
Five
Ten
Fifteen
MXF Market Price
7.81
6.59
7.20
4.64
10.45
MXF NAV
6.07
8.73
8.71
6.18
10.56
MSCI Mexico Index
4.33
8.85
7.61
5.37
8.70
Source: Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C.
The following chart shows the 10-year result of an assumed initial gross investment of $10,000 made on April 30, 2014.
1 Performance figures take into account the reinvestment of distributions.
5 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
10-Year Growth of an Assumed $10,000 Investment2
16,000
MXF NAV
$13,908
MSCI Mexico Index
$12,876
14,000
MXF Market Price
$12,017
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
Source: Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C.
During the first half of fiscal year 2024, the Adviser decreased the Fund´s exposure to the mining, telecommunications services and financial sectors given its higher valuations due to strong share price performance. On the other hand, it increased the Fund´s exposure to the consumer staples sector due to a positive local consumption outlook and attractive valuations. The following table shows the top five positive contributors to the performance of the Fund's NAV relative to the MSCI Mexico Index during the first half of fiscal year 2024. The table is sorted according to the contribution of these issuers to the Fund's outperformance relative to the MSCI Mexico Index and shows the issuers' market price returns during the period. The Fund benefited by double-digit increases in share prices of El Puerto de Liverpool, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, Gcc, Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Gruma, issuers in which the Fund has an overweight position relative to its benchmark.
Top Five Contributors to Relative Performance vs the MSCI Mexico Index
Contribution to
Average
Issuer
Industry
Return
Relative Fund
Over / Under
Performance
Weight
El Puerto de Liverpool
Retail
57.02%
1.01%
2.00%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Airports
45.11%
0.98%
1.89%
Gcc
Building Materials
27.90%
0.62%
2.33%
Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Retail
28.55%
0.59%
1.97%
Gruma
Food
13.90%
0.35%
2.32%
The following table shows the top five detractors to the performance of the Fund's NAV relative to the MSCI Mexico Index during the first half of fiscal year 2024 and shows their respective market price returns during the period. The Fund was affected by share price increases in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Coca-Cola Femsa, Grupo Carso, Cemex and Wal-Mart de México, issuers in which the Fund has an underweight exposure relative to its benchmark.
2 Returns shown do not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Returns shown include the reinvestment of all dividends and other distributions. Past performance is not predictive of future performance. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that your shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
6 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
Top Five Detractors from Relative Performance vs the MSCI Mexico Index
Issuer
Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Industry
Financials
Return
34.44%
Contribution to
Average
Relative Fund
Over / Under
Performance
Weight
-0.85%
-2.75%
Coca-Cola Femsa
Beverages
32.05%
-0.83%
-2.64%
Grupo Carso
Holding Company
23.82%
-0.57%
-2.71%
Cemex
Building Materials
31.94%
-0.56%
-1.88%
Wal-Mart de México
Retail
7.38%
-0.46%
-3.49%
The following table shows the top five contributors to the Fund's absolute performance during the first half of fiscal year 2024.
Top Five Contributors to Absolute Performance
Contribution to
Absolute Fund
Average
Issuer
IndustryReturn
Performance
NAV Weight
Grupo México
Mining
55.02%
4.46%
8.69%
Grupo Financiero Banorte
Financials
22.02%
2.70%
12.25%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Airports
58.54%
1.82%
3.27%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste
Airports
63.48%
1.56%
2.83%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Airports
45.11%
1.35%
3.07%
The following table shows the detractors from the Fund's absolute performance during the first half of fiscal year 2024. There were only two issuers with negative contribution to the Fund´s absolute performance during the period analyzed.
Detractors from Absolute Performance
Issuer
Industry
Return
Contribution to Absolute Fund Performance
Average
NAV Weight
Sitios Latinoamérica
Communications
-12.82%
-0.03%
0.23%
Nemak
Auto Parts
-2.29%
-0.02%
1.11%
7 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
Portfolio Composition by Industry Groups
Percentage of Net Assets and Weights on MSCI Mexico Index, April 30, 2024
Consumer Discretionary
Materials
Consumer Staples
Industrials
Real Estate
Mining
Communication Services
Financials
MSCI Mexico Index
Mexico Fund´s NAV
-
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
During the first half of fiscal year 2024, a total of 3,478,027 Fund shares traded on all U.S. consolidated markets, resulting in a daily average value of shares traded of $511,659. Comparable closed-end funds3 investing outside the United States traded a daily average and median of $516,756 and $344,573, respectively, during the same period.
The average price-to-earnings ratio of the Mexican equity market at the end of April 2024 was 16.9 times, while the price-to-book value ratio was 2.1 times.4 The market capitalization of the Mexican Stock Exchange at the end of April 2024 amounted to $577.3 billion. During the first quarter of calendar year 2024, Mexican listed companies' financial results reported a decrease in Sales of 0.4% and an Ebitda growth of 0.7%, versus the first quarter of 2023. Sales were affected by the appreciation of the Mexican peso, given its negative effect on income from exports and sales abroad when translated to local currency, while profitability margins expanded due to lower input costs and operating efficiencies.
Expense Limitation Agreement ("ELA")
In March 2019, the Board and Impulsora jointly agreed to a significant reduction in Fund expenses to support the continued long- term performance of the Fund and to further the interests of Fund stockholders by continuing to deliver a competitive investment vehicle.
The Board and Impulsora have agreed to renew the Fund´s ELA for fiscal year 2024, committing to maintain a 1.40% ordinary expense ratio beginning on November 1, 2023, through October 31, 2024, so long as Fund net assets remain greater than $260 million. Impulsora will waive fees and/or reimburse expenses (excluding amounts payable via the performance adjustment factor under the Fund's Investment Advisory Agreement, taxes, interest, brokerage fees, extraordinary expenses (including, without limitation, costs incurred in connection with any claim, litigation, arbitration, mediation, government investigation or similar proceedings) and any other expenses not incurred in the ordinary course of the Fund's business (including, without limitation, costs incurred in connection with any tender offer, rights offering or shelf registration statement)) to the extent necessary so that the Fund´s ordinary annual expense ratio does not exceed 1.40% in the period. If and when Fund assets are lower than $260 million, Impulsora will still waive fees in an amount necessary to maintain the expense ratio of the Fund's variable ordinary expenses at 1.20%, in addition to the amount of $520,000. These figures represent the expense ratio of the Fund's variable ordinary expenses and the maximum amount of the Fund's fixed ordinary expenses necessary to maintain a total ordinary operating expense ratio of 1.40% when Fund net asset are $260 million. During the first half of fiscal year 2024, the Fund's total expense ratio was 1.34%,
3 Sample of 19 Non-U.S. equity Closed-End Funds (including the Fund).
4 Source: Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. with figures provided by the Mexican Stock Exchange.
8 | The Mexico Fund, Inc.
