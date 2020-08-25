Michaels : Expands Maker Resources With Launch of MichaelsPro™

New Michaels Program Supports Small Businesses and ‘Makerpreneurs’

The Michaels Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: MIK) the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, today announced the launch of MichaelsPro™, a new program focused on serving small businesses and ‘Makerpreneurs’ across the country.

The program provides key resources for Makerpreneurs to grow their businesses, including access to a curated assortment of product, bulk buy pricing, and tax-exempt shopping with no membership required. The MichaelsPro assortment features several thousand products across the most popular bulk purchase categories – including Paint & Art Supplies, Canvas, Frames, Apparel, Tech Materials, Jewelry, Beads & Supplies, Yarn, General Crafts & Surfaces, Floral Making Supplies and Party/ Celebration Supplies – providing our Makers with more possibilities and more value.

“At Michaels we are focused on listening and supporting our passionate customers. MichaelsPro was designed to help those who craft for a living buy the quantities of supplies they need at value prices,” said Matthew Rubin, Michaels Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth. “We are thrilled to launch this program to benefit those that need a reliable supplier to fuel their Maker enterprise, whether they make goods to sell, use supplies to teach, or just need to stock up.”

Customers can either purchase products with the MichaelsPro Pack symbol online at www.michaels.com/michaelspro, through the Michaels app or via in-store tablets. In conjunction with the program launch, Michaels has created a dedicated MichaelsPro customer care line (1-833-MIKEPRO) where Michaels team members will be available to help place bulk orders.

MichaelsPro is the latest initiative Michaels has rolled out to create a more convenient and efficient shopping experience for small business owners, Makers and DIY communities. The Company continues to expand its ship-from-store, Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup offerings, while maximizing its UPS Access Point® locations to serve Makers in more ways. The UPS and Michaels partnership allows the busiest of creative enthusiasts to bundle their to-dos by having the ability to ship and receive at their favorite Michaels location.

