Michaels : Expands Maker Resources With Launch of MichaelsPro™

08/25/2020 | 08:03am EDT

New Michaels Program Supports Small Businesses and ‘Makerpreneurs’

The Michaels Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: MIK) the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, today announced the launch of MichaelsPro™, a new program focused on serving small businesses and ‘Makerpreneurs’ across the country.

The program provides key resources for Makerpreneurs to grow their businesses, including access to a curated assortment of product, bulk buy pricing, and tax-exempt shopping with no membership required. The MichaelsPro assortment features several thousand products across the most popular bulk purchase categories – including Paint & Art Supplies, Canvas, Frames, Apparel, Tech Materials, Jewelry, Beads & Supplies, Yarn, General Crafts & Surfaces, Floral Making Supplies and Party/ Celebration Supplies – providing our Makers with more possibilities and more value.

“At Michaels we are focused on listening and supporting our passionate customers. MichaelsPro was designed to help those who craft for a living buy the quantities of supplies they need at value prices,” said Matthew Rubin, Michaels Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth. “We are thrilled to launch this program to benefit those that need a reliable supplier to fuel their Maker enterprise, whether they make goods to sell, use supplies to teach, or just need to stock up.”

Customers can either purchase products with the MichaelsPro Pack symbol online at www.michaels.com/michaelspro, through the Michaels app or via in-store tablets. In conjunction with the program launch, Michaels has created a dedicated MichaelsPro customer care line (1-833-MIKEPRO) where Michaels team members will be available to help place bulk orders.

MichaelsPro is the latest initiative Michaels has rolled out to create a more convenient and efficient shopping experience for small business owners, Makers and DIY communities. The Company continues to expand its ship-from-store, Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup offerings, while maximizing its UPS Access Point® locations to serve Makers in more ways. The UPS and Michaels partnership allows the busiest of creative enthusiasts to bundle their to-dos by having the ability to ship and receive at their favorite Michaels location.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,270 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through a variety of digital platforms including Michaels.com, Canada.michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.


© Business Wire 2020
