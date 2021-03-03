Log in
THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether The Michaels Companies has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Apollo

03/03/2021 | 01:27pm EST
MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Michaels (NASDAQ: MIK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Apollo.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/michaels-companies or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Michaels's financial outlook is excellent and yet Michaels shareholders will receive only $22 for each share of Michaels.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Michaels by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Michaels accepts a superior bid. Michaels insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Michaels's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Michaels.

If you own Michaels common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/michaels-companies.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

